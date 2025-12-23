Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access is a commercial vpn tool by Array Networks. Internxt VPN is a commercial vpn tool by Internxt. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vpn fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access
Mid-market and enterprise teams deploying hybrid infrastructure need the Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access for its device-identity validation and multi-layer access control, which stops compromised endpoints from reaching sensitive applications even after authentication succeeds. The platform supports up to 256 customizable virtual portals with resource-specific policies and runs on hardware or virtual appliances, giving you granular segmentation without redesigning your network. Skip this if your primary concern is detecting lateral movement post-breach; Array locks down the access gate effectively but doesn't monitor what happens after users connect.
Startups and SMBs that need employees working across multiple countries will find value in Internxt VPN's server presence in five regions and unlimited bandwidth on paid tiers, avoiding overage costs that plague competitors. The no-logs policy and traffic encryption address NIST PR.DS data security requirements for protecting confidentiality in transit. Skip this if your team needs advanced split-tunneling, kill-switch granularity, or integration with endpoint management platforms; Internxt's lightweight browser extension model trades flexibility for simplicity.
SSL VPN gateway for secure remote access to applications and networks
VPN extension that encrypts internet traffic and masks IP addresses
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Common questions about comparing Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access vs Internxt VPN for your vpn needs.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access: SSL VPN gateway for secure remote access to applications and networks. built by Array Networks. Core capabilities include TLS encrypted VPN connectivity, Multi-layer access (L3 VPN, L4 RDP, L7 Web), Device identity validation with hardware ID and client certificates..
Internxt VPN: VPN extension that encrypts internet traffic and masks IP addresses. built by Internxt. Core capabilities include Internet traffic encryption, IP address masking, No-logs policy..
Both serve the VPN market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access differentiates with TLS encrypted VPN connectivity, Multi-layer access (L3 VPN, L4 RDP, L7 Web), Device identity validation with hardware ID and client certificates. Internxt VPN differentiates with Internet traffic encryption, IP address masking, No-logs policy.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access is developed by Array Networks. Internxt VPN is developed by Internxt. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access and Internxt VPN serve similar VPN use cases: both are VPN tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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