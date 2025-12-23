Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access is a commercial vpn tool by Array Networks. genuconnect Enterprise is a commercial vpn tool by genua GmbH. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vpn fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access
Mid-market and enterprise teams deploying hybrid infrastructure need the Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access for its device-identity validation and multi-layer access control, which stops compromised endpoints from reaching sensitive applications even after authentication succeeds. The platform supports up to 256 customizable virtual portals with resource-specific policies and runs on hardware or virtual appliances, giving you granular segmentation without redesigning your network. Skip this if your primary concern is detecting lateral movement post-breach; Array locks down the access gate effectively but doesn't monitor what happens after users connect.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing Windows remote access at scale should pick genuconnect Enterprise for its zero-touch VPN enforcement; automatic connection means your users cannot accidentally work unencrypted, and the platform scales past 100,000 clients without degradation. The in-house cryptographic stack and upgrade path to BSI-approved certification matter if your organization operates in regulated sectors or handles sensitive government contracts. Skip this if you need mobile-first remote access or cross-platform support beyond Windows; genuconnect is deliberately Windows-native and doesn't pretend otherwise.
SSL VPN gateway for secure remote access to applications and networks
Enterprise VPN software client for secure remote access on Windows devices.
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Common questions about comparing Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access vs genuconnect Enterprise for your vpn needs.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access: SSL VPN gateway for secure remote access to applications and networks. built by Array Networks. Core capabilities include TLS encrypted VPN connectivity, Multi-layer access (L3 VPN, L4 RDP, L7 Web), Device identity validation with hardware ID and client certificates..
genuconnect Enterprise: Enterprise VPN software client for secure remote access on Windows devices. built by genua GmbH. Core capabilities include Automatic VPN connection establishment without user interaction, Two-factor authentication (soft token and password/PIN), All cryptographic components developed in-house by genua..
Both serve the VPN market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access differentiates with TLS encrypted VPN connectivity, Multi-layer access (L3 VPN, L4 RDP, L7 Web), Device identity validation with hardware ID and client certificates. genuconnect Enterprise differentiates with Automatic VPN connection establishment without user interaction, Two-factor authentication (soft token and password/PIN), All cryptographic components developed in-house by genua.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access is developed by Array Networks. genuconnect Enterprise is developed by genua GmbH. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access integrates with VMware, Xen Server, KVM. genuconnect Enterprise integrates with Microsoft Windows 10, Microsoft Windows 11. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access and genuconnect Enterprise serve similar VPN use cases: both are VPN tools, both cover Remote Access. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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