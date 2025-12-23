Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access: SSL VPN gateway for secure remote access to applications and networks. built by Array Networks. Core capabilities include TLS encrypted VPN connectivity, Multi-layer access (L3 VPN, L4 RDP, L7 Web), Device identity validation with hardware ID and client certificates..

genua Mobiles Arbeiten: Portfolio of secure remote working solutions compliant with German VS-NfD standard. built by genua GmbH. Core capabilities include VS-NfD-compliant secure remote access, VPN software clients for Windows devices (genuconnect, genuconnect Enterprise), Zero Trust browser-based application access (genusphere)..

Both serve the VPN market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.