Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access is a commercial vpn tool by Array Networks. genua Mobiles Arbeiten is a commercial vpn tool by genua GmbH. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vpn fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access
Mid-market and enterprise teams deploying hybrid infrastructure need the Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access for its device-identity validation and multi-layer access control, which stops compromised endpoints from reaching sensitive applications even after authentication succeeds. The platform supports up to 256 customizable virtual portals with resource-specific policies and runs on hardware or virtual appliances, giving you granular segmentation without redesigning your network. Skip this if your primary concern is detecting lateral movement post-breach; Array locks down the access gate effectively but doesn't monitor what happens after users connect.
Mid-market and enterprise teams in Germany or under VS-NfD compliance obligations should evaluate genua Mobiles Arbeiten if remote work security means air-gapping classified data from consumer networks. The portfolio bundles VS-NfD certification with hardware isolation (ECOS SecureBootStick SX) and Zero Trust browser access, addressing PR.AA and PR.IR controls that most commercial VPN vendors skip entirely. This is not for organizations comfortable with standard encryption alone or those outside regulated sectors where German government approval carries no competitive weight.
SSL VPN gateway for secure remote access to applications and networks
Portfolio of secure remote working solutions compliant with German VS-NfD standard.
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Common questions about comparing Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access vs genua Mobiles Arbeiten for your vpn needs.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access: SSL VPN gateway for secure remote access to applications and networks. built by Array Networks. Core capabilities include TLS encrypted VPN connectivity, Multi-layer access (L3 VPN, L4 RDP, L7 Web), Device identity validation with hardware ID and client certificates..
genua Mobiles Arbeiten: Portfolio of secure remote working solutions compliant with German VS-NfD standard. built by genua GmbH. Core capabilities include VS-NfD-compliant secure remote access, VPN software clients for Windows devices (genuconnect, genuconnect Enterprise), Zero Trust browser-based application access (genusphere)..
Both serve the VPN market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access differentiates with TLS encrypted VPN connectivity, Multi-layer access (L3 VPN, L4 RDP, L7 Web), Device identity validation with hardware ID and client certificates. genua Mobiles Arbeiten differentiates with VS-NfD-compliant secure remote access, VPN software clients for Windows devices (genuconnect, genuconnect Enterprise), Zero Trust browser-based application access (genusphere).
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access is developed by Array Networks. genua Mobiles Arbeiten is developed by genua GmbH. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access integrates with VMware, Xen Server, KVM. genua Mobiles Arbeiten integrates with genutrust (certificate solution), genuscreen (VPN appliance). Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access and genua Mobiles Arbeiten serve similar VPN use cases: both are VPN tools, both cover Remote Access. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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