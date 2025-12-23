Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access is a commercial vpn tool by Array Networks. genua genuconnect VPN Client is a commercial vpn tool by genua GmbH. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vpn fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access
Mid-market and enterprise teams deploying hybrid infrastructure need the Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access for its device-identity validation and multi-layer access control, which stops compromised endpoints from reaching sensitive applications even after authentication succeeds. The platform supports up to 256 customizable virtual portals with resource-specific policies and runs on hardware or virtual appliances, giving you granular segmentation without redesigning your network. Skip this if your primary concern is detecting lateral movement post-breach; Array locks down the access gate effectively but doesn't monitor what happens after users connect.
Enterprise security teams in defense, government, and regulated industries need genuconnect VPN Client for one reason: it's the only Windows VPN client with VS-NfD and NATO RESTRICTED approval built on in-house cryptography, eliminating dependency on commercial cipher suites for classified traffic. The smartcard authentication and quantum-resistant algorithms mean you're not retrofitting compliance later; it's baked in from deployment. Skip this if you're a mid-market firm without government contracts or if your team lacks PKI infrastructure to support smartcard rollout; the integration overhead won't justify it.
SSL VPN gateway for secure remote access to applications and networks
VPN software client for Windows with smartcard auth, approved for VS-NfD.
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Common questions about comparing Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access vs genua genuconnect VPN Client for your vpn needs.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access: SSL VPN gateway for secure remote access to applications and networks. built by Array Networks. Core capabilities include TLS encrypted VPN connectivity, Multi-layer access (L3 VPN, L4 RDP, L7 Web), Device identity validation with hardware ID and client certificates..
genua genuconnect VPN Client: VPN software client for Windows with smartcard auth, approved for VS-NfD. built by genua GmbH. Core capabilities include VS-NfD, NATO RESTRICTED, and RESTREINT UE/EU RESTRICTED approval, Quantum-resistant VPN cryptography, Smartcard-based user authentication..
Both serve the VPN market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access differentiates with TLS encrypted VPN connectivity, Multi-layer access (L3 VPN, L4 RDP, L7 Web), Device identity validation with hardware ID and client certificates. genua genuconnect VPN Client differentiates with VS-NfD, NATO RESTRICTED, and RESTREINT UE/EU RESTRICTED approval, Quantum-resistant VPN cryptography, Smartcard-based user authentication.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access is developed by Array Networks. genua genuconnect VPN Client is developed by genua GmbH. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access integrates with VMware, Xen Server, KVM. genua genuconnect VPN Client integrates with Microsoft Windows 10, Microsoft Windows 11. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access and genua genuconnect VPN Client serve similar VPN use cases: both are VPN tools, both cover Remote Access. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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