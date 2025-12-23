Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access is a commercial vpn tool by Array Networks. Dispersive Stealth Networking is a commercial vpn tool by Dispersive. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vpn fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access
Mid-market and enterprise teams deploying hybrid infrastructure need the Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access for its device-identity validation and multi-layer access control, which stops compromised endpoints from reaching sensitive applications even after authentication succeeds. The platform supports up to 256 customizable virtual portals with resource-specific policies and runs on hardware or virtual appliances, giving you granular segmentation without redesigning your network. Skip this if your primary concern is detecting lateral movement post-breach; Array locks down the access gate effectively but doesn't monitor what happens after users connect.
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting distributed workforces or high-value assets from network reconnaissance will benefit most from Dispersive Stealth Networking's multi-path routing that makes your infrastructure invisible to passive observation. The platform's layer 2-4 transport coverage and split-session delivery across dynamic paths create real friction for lateral movement and network mapping that traditional VPNs simply don't address. Skip this if you need a consumer-grade remote access tool or if your security posture already relies heavily on perimeter inspection; Dispersive assumes attackers bypass your network edge and builds zero-trust hiding into the transport layer itself.
SSL VPN gateway for secure remote access to applications and networks
Multi-path stealth networking platform for zero-trust secure connectivity
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Common questions about comparing Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access vs Dispersive Stealth Networking for your vpn needs.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access: SSL VPN gateway for secure remote access to applications and networks. built by Array Networks. Core capabilities include TLS encrypted VPN connectivity, Multi-layer access (L3 VPN, L4 RDP, L7 Web), Device identity validation with hardware ID and client certificates..
Dispersive Stealth Networking: Multi-path stealth networking platform for zero-trust secure connectivity. built by Dispersive. Core capabilities include Dynamic multi-path traffic routing, Split-session data transmission across multiple network paths, Traffic encryption and obfuscation..
Both serve the VPN market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access differentiates with TLS encrypted VPN connectivity, Multi-layer access (L3 VPN, L4 RDP, L7 Web), Device identity validation with hardware ID and client certificates. Dispersive Stealth Networking differentiates with Dynamic multi-path traffic routing, Split-session data transmission across multiple network paths, Traffic encryption and obfuscation.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access is developed by Array Networks. Dispersive Stealth Networking is developed by Dispersive. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access and Dispersive Stealth Networking serve similar VPN use cases: both are VPN tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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