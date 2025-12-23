Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access: SSL VPN gateway for secure remote access to applications and networks. built by Array Networks. Core capabilities include TLS encrypted VPN connectivity, Multi-layer access (L3 VPN, L4 RDP, L7 Web), Device identity validation with hardware ID and client certificates..

Dispersive Stealth Networking: Multi-path stealth networking platform for zero-trust secure connectivity. built by Dispersive. Core capabilities include Dynamic multi-path traffic routing, Split-session data transmission across multiple network paths, Traffic encryption and obfuscation..

Both serve the VPN market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.