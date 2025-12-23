Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access is a commercial vpn tool by Array Networks. Dispersive Managed Attribution is a commercial vpn tool by Dispersive. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vpn fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access
Mid-market and enterprise teams deploying hybrid infrastructure need the Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access for its device-identity validation and multi-layer access control, which stops compromised endpoints from reaching sensitive applications even after authentication succeeds. The platform supports up to 256 customizable virtual portals with resource-specific policies and runs on hardware or virtual appliances, giving you granular segmentation without redesigning your network. Skip this if your primary concern is detecting lateral movement post-breach; Array locks down the access gate effectively but doesn't monitor what happens after users connect.
Dispersive Managed Attribution
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that need to obscure outbound traffic patterns and user attribution across untrusted networks will get the most from Dispersive Managed Attribution. Its payload splitting across multiple encrypted paths with AI-driven routing and endpoint fingerprinting masking makes it genuinely difficult for adversaries to correlate traffic to individuals or assets, and the SOC 2 Type II compliance supports regulated deployments. Skip this if your primary concern is detecting intrusions rather than concealing your own network shape; Dispersive prioritizes infrastructure resilience over continuous monitoring, so you still need solid sensors elsewhere.
SSL VPN gateway for secure remote access to applications and networks
Network anonymization solution using multi-path routing & traffic obfuscation
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Common questions about comparing Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access vs Dispersive Managed Attribution for your vpn needs.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access: SSL VPN gateway for secure remote access to applications and networks. built by Array Networks. Core capabilities include TLS encrypted VPN connectivity, Multi-layer access (L3 VPN, L4 RDP, L7 Web), Device identity validation with hardware ID and client certificates..
Dispersive Managed Attribution: Network anonymization solution using multi-path routing & traffic obfuscation. built by Dispersive. Core capabilities include Payload splitting across multiple network paths, Protocol obfuscation to conceal traffic patterns, Multi-path encrypted routing..
Both serve the VPN market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access differentiates with TLS encrypted VPN connectivity, Multi-layer access (L3 VPN, L4 RDP, L7 Web), Device identity validation with hardware ID and client certificates. Dispersive Managed Attribution differentiates with Payload splitting across multiple network paths, Protocol obfuscation to conceal traffic patterns, Multi-path encrypted routing.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access is developed by Array Networks. Dispersive Managed Attribution is developed by Dispersive. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access and Dispersive Managed Attribution serve similar VPN use cases: both are VPN tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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