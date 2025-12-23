Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access: SSL VPN gateway for secure remote access to applications and networks. built by Array Networks. Core capabilities include TLS encrypted VPN connectivity, Multi-layer access (L3 VPN, L4 RDP, L7 Web), Device identity validation with hardware ID and client certificates..

Defguard Zero-Trust VPN Server with MFA: Open-source WireGuard VPN server with MFA and zero-trust access control. built by Defguard. Core capabilities include Multi-factor authentication integrated with WireGuard protocol, Management of multiple isolated VPN instances, Session-based randomly generated WireGuard pre-shared keys..

Both serve the VPN market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.