Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access is a commercial vpn tool by Array Networks. Defguard Zero-Trust VPN Server with MFA is a commercial vpn tool by Defguard. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vpn fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access
Mid-market and enterprise teams deploying hybrid infrastructure need the Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access for its device-identity validation and multi-layer access control, which stops compromised endpoints from reaching sensitive applications even after authentication succeeds. The platform supports up to 256 customizable virtual portals with resource-specific policies and runs on hardware or virtual appliances, giving you granular segmentation without redesigning your network. Skip this if your primary concern is detecting lateral movement post-breach; Array locks down the access gate effectively but doesn't monitor what happens after users connect.
Defguard Zero-Trust VPN Server with MFA
SMB and mid-market teams needing zero-trust remote access without the complexity of enterprise identity platforms should evaluate Defguard Zero-Trust VPN Server with MFA; its WireGuard foundation, integrated MFA, and session-based key rotation eliminate the slowness and attack surface of traditional VPN appliances. The built-in OpenID Connect provider and directory synchronization mean you control authentication without external dependencies, and the NIST PR.AA and DE.CM alignment confirms the access control and audit logging are genuine. Skip this if you need role-based access tied to a mature enterprise SSO ecosystem or if your team requires 24/7 vendor support; Defguard's seven-person Poland-based operation prioritizes product over hand-holding.
SSL VPN gateway for secure remote access to applications and networks
Open-source WireGuard VPN server with MFA and zero-trust access control
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Common questions about comparing Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access vs Defguard Zero-Trust VPN Server with MFA for your vpn needs.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access: SSL VPN gateway for secure remote access to applications and networks. built by Array Networks. Core capabilities include TLS encrypted VPN connectivity, Multi-layer access (L3 VPN, L4 RDP, L7 Web), Device identity validation with hardware ID and client certificates..
Defguard Zero-Trust VPN Server with MFA: Open-source WireGuard VPN server with MFA and zero-trust access control. built by Defguard. Core capabilities include Multi-factor authentication integrated with WireGuard protocol, Management of multiple isolated VPN instances, Session-based randomly generated WireGuard pre-shared keys..
Both serve the VPN market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access differentiates with TLS encrypted VPN connectivity, Multi-layer access (L3 VPN, L4 RDP, L7 Web), Device identity validation with hardware ID and client certificates. Defguard Zero-Trust VPN Server with MFA differentiates with Multi-factor authentication integrated with WireGuard protocol, Management of multiple isolated VPN instances, Session-based randomly generated WireGuard pre-shared keys.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access is developed by Array Networks. Defguard Zero-Trust VPN Server with MFA is developed by Defguard. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access and Defguard Zero-Trust VPN Server with MFA serve similar VPN use cases: both are VPN tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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