Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access: SSL VPN gateway for secure remote access to applications and networks. built by Array Networks. Core capabilities include TLS encrypted VPN connectivity, Multi-layer access (L3 VPN, L4 RDP, L7 Web), Device identity validation with hardware ID and client certificates..

Defguard Mobile VPN Client: Open-source WireGuard VPN client for desktop and mobile with 2FA support. built by Defguard. Core capabilities include WireGuard protocol support with 2FA/MFA, Biometric authentication on mobile devices, Multiple VPN instances and locations in single client..

Both serve the VPN market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.