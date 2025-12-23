Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access is a commercial vpn tool by Array Networks. Defguard Mobile VPN Client is a commercial vpn tool by Defguard. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vpn fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access
Mid-market and enterprise teams deploying hybrid infrastructure need the Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access for its device-identity validation and multi-layer access control, which stops compromised endpoints from reaching sensitive applications even after authentication succeeds. The platform supports up to 256 customizable virtual portals with resource-specific policies and runs on hardware or virtual appliances, giving you granular segmentation without redesigning your network. Skip this if your primary concern is detecting lateral movement post-breach; Array locks down the access gate effectively but doesn't monitor what happens after users connect.
Teams managing remote access for distributed workforces will find value in Defguard Mobile VPN Client because it combines WireGuard's performance with native 2FA and biometric authentication, eliminating the friction of separate MFA overlays. The cross-platform support (Linux, macOS, Windows, iOS, Android) and native SSO integration (Google, Microsoft, Okta) means faster rollout than legacy IPSec clients that require platform-specific builds. Skip this if you need centralized device posture checking or conditional access tied to endpoint security scores; Defguard handles authentication and policy distribution well but doesn't validate whether the connecting device is actually patched or compliant before granting access.
SSL VPN gateway for secure remote access to applications and networks
Open-source WireGuard VPN client for desktop and mobile with 2FA support
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Common questions about comparing Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access vs Defguard Mobile VPN Client for your vpn needs.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access: SSL VPN gateway for secure remote access to applications and networks. built by Array Networks. Core capabilities include TLS encrypted VPN connectivity, Multi-layer access (L3 VPN, L4 RDP, L7 Web), Device identity validation with hardware ID and client certificates..
Defguard Mobile VPN Client: Open-source WireGuard VPN client for desktop and mobile with 2FA support. built by Defguard. Core capabilities include WireGuard protocol support with 2FA/MFA, Biometric authentication on mobile devices, Multiple VPN instances and locations in single client..
Both serve the VPN market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access differentiates with TLS encrypted VPN connectivity, Multi-layer access (L3 VPN, L4 RDP, L7 Web), Device identity validation with hardware ID and client certificates. Defguard Mobile VPN Client differentiates with WireGuard protocol support with 2FA/MFA, Biometric authentication on mobile devices, Multiple VPN instances and locations in single client.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access is developed by Array Networks. Defguard Mobile VPN Client is developed by Defguard. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access and Defguard Mobile VPN Client serve similar VPN use cases: both are VPN tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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