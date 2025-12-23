Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access is a commercial vpn tool by Array Networks. Dashlane VPN is a commercial vpn tool by Dashlane. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vpn fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access
Mid-market and enterprise teams deploying hybrid infrastructure need the Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access for its device-identity validation and multi-layer access control, which stops compromised endpoints from reaching sensitive applications even after authentication succeeds. The platform supports up to 256 customizable virtual portals with resource-specific policies and runs on hardware or virtual appliances, giving you granular segmentation without redesigning your network. Skip this if your primary concern is detecting lateral movement post-breach; Array locks down the access gate effectively but doesn't monitor what happens after users connect.
Startup and SMB teams that treat password compromise as their highest remote work risk should use Dashlane VPN for the integrated password manager, since the VPN alone doesn't outperform standalone competitors. The NIST PR.AA coverage on identity management reflects the password autofill and breach alert capabilities that actually reduce account takeover surface area. Skip this if your team needs granular device posture checks or zero-trust conditional access; Dashlane VPN is credential hygiene first, network control second.
SSL VPN gateway for secure remote access to applications and networks
VPN bundled with Dashlane's password manager via Hotspot Shield.
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Common questions about comparing Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access vs Dashlane VPN for your vpn needs.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access: SSL VPN gateway for secure remote access to applications and networks. built by Array Networks. Core capabilities include TLS encrypted VPN connectivity, Multi-layer access (L3 VPN, L4 RDP, L7 Web), Device identity validation with hardware ID and client certificates..
Dashlane VPN: VPN bundled with Dashlane's password manager via Hotspot Shield. built by Dashlane. Core capabilities include Private and anonymous browsing via VPN, Secure public Wi-Fi connections, Customizable server location selection..
Both serve the VPN market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access differentiates with TLS encrypted VPN connectivity, Multi-layer access (L3 VPN, L4 RDP, L7 Web), Device identity validation with hardware ID and client certificates. Dashlane VPN differentiates with Private and anonymous browsing via VPN, Secure public Wi-Fi connections, Customizable server location selection.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access is developed by Array Networks. Dashlane VPN is developed by Dashlane. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access integrates with VMware, Xen Server, KVM. Dashlane VPN integrates with Hotspot Shield. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access and Dashlane VPN serve similar VPN use cases: both are VPN tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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