Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access is a commercial vpn tool by Array Networks. CyberGhost VPN Dedicated IP is a commercial vpn tool by CyberGhost. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vpn fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access
Mid-market and enterprise teams deploying hybrid infrastructure need the Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access for its device-identity validation and multi-layer access control, which stops compromised endpoints from reaching sensitive applications even after authentication succeeds. The platform supports up to 256 customizable virtual portals with resource-specific policies and runs on hardware or virtual appliances, giving you granular segmentation without redesigning your network. Skip this if your primary concern is detecting lateral movement post-breach; Array locks down the access gate effectively but doesn't monitor what happens after users connect.
Startups and small teams that need to bypass IP-based access restrictions without leaving audit trails should consider CyberGhost VPN Dedicated IP; the token-based activation system severs the link between your identity and assigned IP, meaning no persistent logs tie the connection back to you. The no-logs policy with server-side token deletion satisfies PR.AA requirements for access control without requiring account registration per IP. This is not the tool for organizations that need audit accountability or compliance frameworks demanding user-to-resource binding; the privacy-first design explicitly eliminates that traceability.
SSL VPN gateway for secure remote access to applications and networks
VPN add-on providing a static, exclusive IP address with no-logs token system.
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Common questions about comparing Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access vs CyberGhost VPN Dedicated IP for your vpn needs.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access: SSL VPN gateway for secure remote access to applications and networks. built by Array Networks. Core capabilities include TLS encrypted VPN connectivity, Multi-layer access (L3 VPN, L4 RDP, L7 Web), Device identity validation with hardware ID and client certificates..
CyberGhost VPN Dedicated IP: VPN add-on providing a static, exclusive IP address with no-logs token system. built by CyberGhost. Core capabilities include Static dedicated IP address exclusive to a single user, Token-based activation system that does not link IP to user account, No-logs policy with token wiped from servers upon redemption..
Both serve the VPN market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access differentiates with TLS encrypted VPN connectivity, Multi-layer access (L3 VPN, L4 RDP, L7 Web), Device identity validation with hardware ID and client certificates. CyberGhost VPN Dedicated IP differentiates with Static dedicated IP address exclusive to a single user, Token-based activation system that does not link IP to user account, No-logs policy with token wiped from servers upon redemption.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access is developed by Array Networks. CyberGhost VPN Dedicated IP is developed by CyberGhost. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Array AG Series SSL VPN Remote Access and CyberGhost VPN Dedicated IP serve similar VPN use cases: both are VPN tools, both cover Remote Access. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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