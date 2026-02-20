Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Arqit SKA-Platform is a commercial quantum security tool by Arqit. ResQuant is a commercial quantum security tool by ResQuant. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best quantum security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing distributed endpoints without quantum-resistant encryption should evaluate Arqit SKA-Platform if post-quantum cryptography is a compliance or procurement requirement within 18 months. The platform generates one-time-use symmetric keys at each endpoint using NIST ML-KEM algorithms, achieving per-session key rotation and perfect forward secrecy without centralized key storage, which directly addresses PR.AA authentication and PR.DS data confidentiality under NIST CSF 2.0. Skip this if your organization lacks the budget for hybrid deployment infrastructure or views post-quantum migration as a 2030+ problem; the tool solves a real threat but only for buyers already convinced quantum key distribution is urgent.
Enterprise and mid-market security teams preparing cryptographic infrastructure for quantum threats should evaluate ResQuant's hardware-accelerated PQC cores, particularly for applications where power consumption and latency matter more than software-only implementations. The FPGA-based solution ships with NIST-standardized algorithms (Dilithium, Kyber, SPHINCS+) pre-integrated and tested across vendor platforms, eliminating months of custom integration work. Skip this if you need a managed service or cloud-native deployment; ResQuant is hardware-first and on-premises only, requiring integration expertise your team may need to source externally.
Quantum-safe key agreement platform for securing comms across endpoints.
Post-quantum cryptography hardware IP cores, FPGAs, and SoC solutions.
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Common questions about comparing Arqit SKA-Platform vs ResQuant for your quantum security needs.
Arqit SKA-Platform: Quantum-safe key agreement platform for securing comms across endpoints. built by Arqit. Core capabilities include Dynamic quantum-safe encryption key generation at endpoints via lightweight software agents, Over-the-Air (OTA) bootstrap key delivery using NIST ML-KEM post-quantum algorithms, Mutual authentication with per-session key rotation for perfect forward secrecy..
ResQuant: Post-quantum cryptography hardware IP cores, FPGAs, and SoC solutions. built by ResQuant. Core capabilities include PQC IP Core licenses with support for Dilithium, Kyber, SHAKE, AES, XMSS, and SPHINCS+ algorithms, Hardware PQC accelerator available in variants optimized for size, power, and speed, FPGA-based PQC solution pre-equipped with complete NIST PQC cryptography suite..
Both serve the Quantum Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Arqit SKA-Platform differentiates with Dynamic quantum-safe encryption key generation at endpoints via lightweight software agents, Over-the-Air (OTA) bootstrap key delivery using NIST ML-KEM post-quantum algorithms, Mutual authentication with per-session key rotation for perfect forward secrecy. ResQuant differentiates with PQC IP Core licenses with support for Dilithium, Kyber, SHAKE, AES, XMSS, and SPHINCS+ algorithms, Hardware PQC accelerator available in variants optimized for size, power, and speed, FPGA-based PQC solution pre-equipped with complete NIST PQC cryptography suite.
Arqit SKA-Platform is developed by Arqit. ResQuant is developed by ResQuant. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Arqit SKA-Platform and ResQuant serve similar Quantum Security use cases: both are Quantum Security tools, both cover Quantum Safe, Encryption. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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