Arqit SKA-Platform: Quantum-safe key agreement platform for securing comms across endpoints. built by Arqit. Core capabilities include Dynamic quantum-safe encryption key generation at endpoints via lightweight software agents, Over-the-Air (OTA) bootstrap key delivery using NIST ML-KEM post-quantum algorithms, Mutual authentication with per-session key rotation for perfect forward secrecy..

ResQuant: Post-quantum cryptography hardware IP cores, FPGAs, and SoC solutions. built by ResQuant. Core capabilities include PQC IP Core licenses with support for Dilithium, Kyber, SHAKE, AES, XMSS, and SPHINCS+ algorithms, Hardware PQC accelerator available in variants optimized for size, power, and speed, FPGA-based PQC solution pre-equipped with complete NIST PQC cryptography suite..

Both serve the Quantum Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.