Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Arqit NetworkSecure is a commercial quantum security tool by Arqit. ResQuant is a commercial quantum security tool by ResQuant. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best quantum security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market security teams with hybrid networks facing quantum threats should deploy Arqit NetworkSecure to protect VPN tunnels against store-now-decrypt-later attacks before cryptographically relevant quantum computers arrive. The tool's split-trust key orchestration means Arqit itself cannot access your encryption keys, and compliance with NIST ML-KEM and NSA Commercial Solutions for Classified standards signals serious cryptographic rigor. Skip this if your network runs primarily on a single vendor's ecosystem or you need the tool to enforce zero-trust access control; NetworkSecure is narrowly focused on quantum-safe VPN hardening, not identity or microsegmentation.
Enterprise and mid-market security teams preparing cryptographic infrastructure for quantum threats should evaluate ResQuant's hardware-accelerated PQC cores, particularly for applications where power consumption and latency matter more than software-only implementations. The FPGA-based solution ships with NIST-standardized algorithms (Dilithium, Kyber, SPHINCS+) pre-integrated and tested across vendor platforms, eliminating months of custom integration work. Skip this if you need a managed service or cloud-native deployment; ResQuant is hardware-first and on-premises only, requiring integration expertise your team may need to source externally.
Quantum-safe VPN hardening via on-demand encrypted key orchestration.
Post-quantum cryptography hardware IP cores, FPGAs, and SoC solutions.
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Common questions about comparing Arqit NetworkSecure vs ResQuant for your quantum security needs.
Arqit NetworkSecure: Quantum-safe VPN hardening via on-demand encrypted key orchestration. built by Arqit. Core capabilities include Quantum-safe encryption key generation and orchestration for IPsec VPN tunnels, Protection against Store Now, Decrypt Later (SNDL) quantum attacks, Multi-layer OSI support: TLS, Layer 3 IPsec, Layer 2 MACsec, and Layer 1 OTNsec..
ResQuant: Post-quantum cryptography hardware IP cores, FPGAs, and SoC solutions. built by ResQuant. Core capabilities include PQC IP Core licenses with support for Dilithium, Kyber, SHAKE, AES, XMSS, and SPHINCS+ algorithms, Hardware PQC accelerator available in variants optimized for size, power, and speed, FPGA-based PQC solution pre-equipped with complete NIST PQC cryptography suite..
Both serve the Quantum Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Arqit NetworkSecure differentiates with Quantum-safe encryption key generation and orchestration for IPsec VPN tunnels, Protection against Store Now, Decrypt Later (SNDL) quantum attacks, Multi-layer OSI support: TLS, Layer 3 IPsec, Layer 2 MACsec, and Layer 1 OTNsec. ResQuant differentiates with PQC IP Core licenses with support for Dilithium, Kyber, SHAKE, AES, XMSS, and SPHINCS+ algorithms, Hardware PQC accelerator available in variants optimized for size, power, and speed, FPGA-based PQC solution pre-equipped with complete NIST PQC cryptography suite.
Arqit NetworkSecure is developed by Arqit. ResQuant is developed by ResQuant. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Arqit NetworkSecure and ResQuant serve similar Quantum Security use cases: both are Quantum Security tools, both cover Quantum Safe, Encryption. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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