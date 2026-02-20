Arqit NetworkSecure: Quantum-safe VPN hardening via on-demand encrypted key orchestration. built by Arqit. Core capabilities include Quantum-safe encryption key generation and orchestration for IPsec VPN tunnels, Protection against Store Now, Decrypt Later (SNDL) quantum attacks, Multi-layer OSI support: TLS, Layer 3 IPsec, Layer 2 MACsec, and Layer 1 OTNsec..

ResQuant: Post-quantum cryptography hardware IP cores, FPGAs, and SoC solutions. built by ResQuant. Core capabilities include PQC IP Core licenses with support for Dilithium, Kyber, SHAKE, AES, XMSS, and SPHINCS+ algorithms, Hardware PQC accelerator available in variants optimized for size, power, and speed, FPGA-based PQC solution pre-equipped with complete NIST PQC cryptography suite..

Both serve the Quantum Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.