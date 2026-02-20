Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Arqit NetworkSecure is a commercial quantum security tool by Arqit. Quantum eMotion is a commercial quantum security tool by Quantum eMotion. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best quantum security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market security teams with hybrid networks facing quantum threats should deploy Arqit NetworkSecure to protect VPN tunnels against store-now-decrypt-later attacks before cryptographically relevant quantum computers arrive. The tool's split-trust key orchestration means Arqit itself cannot access your encryption keys, and compliance with NIST ML-KEM and NSA Commercial Solutions for Classified standards signals serious cryptographic rigor. Skip this if your network runs primarily on a single vendor's ecosystem or you need the tool to enforce zero-trust access control; NetworkSecure is narrowly focused on quantum-safe VPN hardening, not identity or microsegmentation.
Organizations building quantum-resistant infrastructure now should consider Quantum eMotion for its hardware-backed QRNG and PQC integration, which eliminates the entropy generation bottleneck that trips up software-only quantum-safe platforms. The eCore-Q chip delivers 1.8 Gbps true quantum randomness directly into cryptographic operations, and the modular SDK approach (eCrypto-Q, eHot-Q, eBlock-Q) lets you retrofit quantum safety into specific assets rather than rip-and-replace everything. This is not the tool for teams still treating post-quantum cryptography as a 2030 problem or expecting a single turnkey appliance; Quantum eMotion demands engineering integration and assumes you're already mapping your quantum-critical data flows.
Quantum-safe VPN hardening via on-demand encrypted key orchestration.
Quantum-safe hardware & software using QRNG and PQC for encryption.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Arqit NetworkSecure vs Quantum eMotion for your quantum security needs.
Arqit NetworkSecure: Quantum-safe VPN hardening via on-demand encrypted key orchestration. built by Arqit. Core capabilities include Quantum-safe encryption key generation and orchestration for IPsec VPN tunnels, Protection against Store Now, Decrypt Later (SNDL) quantum attacks, Multi-layer OSI support: TLS, Layer 3 IPsec, Layer 2 MACsec, and Layer 1 OTNsec..
Quantum eMotion: Quantum-safe hardware & software using QRNG and PQC for encryption. built by Quantum eMotion. Core capabilities include Electron-based QRNG generating true quantum randomness at 1.8 Gbps, Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) integration for quantum-resilient encryption, End-to-end quantum-safe communications platform (Sentry-Q)..
Both serve the Quantum Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Arqit NetworkSecure differentiates with Quantum-safe encryption key generation and orchestration for IPsec VPN tunnels, Protection against Store Now, Decrypt Later (SNDL) quantum attacks, Multi-layer OSI support: TLS, Layer 3 IPsec, Layer 2 MACsec, and Layer 1 OTNsec. Quantum eMotion differentiates with Electron-based QRNG generating true quantum randomness at 1.8 Gbps, Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) integration for quantum-resilient encryption, End-to-end quantum-safe communications platform (Sentry-Q).
Arqit NetworkSecure is developed by Arqit. Quantum eMotion is developed by Quantum eMotion. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Arqit NetworkSecure and Quantum eMotion serve similar Quantum Security use cases: both are Quantum Security tools, both cover Encryption. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox