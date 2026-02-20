Arqit NetworkSecure: Quantum-safe VPN hardening via on-demand encrypted key orchestration. built by Arqit. Core capabilities include Quantum-safe encryption key generation and orchestration for IPsec VPN tunnels, Protection against Store Now, Decrypt Later (SNDL) quantum attacks, Multi-layer OSI support: TLS, Layer 3 IPsec, Layer 2 MACsec, and Layer 1 OTNsec..

Quantum eMotion: Quantum-safe hardware & software using QRNG and PQC for encryption. built by Quantum eMotion. Core capabilities include Electron-based QRNG generating true quantum randomness at 1.8 Gbps, Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) integration for quantum-resilient encryption, End-to-end quantum-safe communications platform (Sentry-Q)..

Both serve the Quantum Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.