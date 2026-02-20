Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Arqit NetworkSecure is a commercial quantum security tool by Arqit. PQShield Quantum-safe Software & Hardware is a commercial quantum security tool by PQShield. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best quantum security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market security teams with hybrid networks facing quantum threats should deploy Arqit NetworkSecure to protect VPN tunnels against store-now-decrypt-later attacks before cryptographically relevant quantum computers arrive. The tool's split-trust key orchestration means Arqit itself cannot access your encryption keys, and compliance with NIST ML-KEM and NSA Commercial Solutions for Classified standards signals serious cryptographic rigor. Skip this if your network runs primarily on a single vendor's ecosystem or you need the tool to enforce zero-trust access control; NetworkSecure is narrowly focused on quantum-safe VPN hardening, not identity or microsegmentation.
Quantum-safe VPN hardening via on-demand encrypted key orchestration.
Quantum-safe cryptographic software, hardware IP, and firmware upgrade solutions.
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Common questions about comparing Arqit NetworkSecure vs PQShield Quantum-safe Software & Hardware for your quantum security needs.
Arqit NetworkSecure: Quantum-safe VPN hardening via on-demand encrypted key orchestration. built by Arqit. Core capabilities include Quantum-safe encryption key generation and orchestration for IPsec VPN tunnels, Protection against Store Now, Decrypt Later (SNDL) quantum attacks, Multi-layer OSI support: TLS, Layer 3 IPsec, Layer 2 MACsec, and Layer 1 OTNsec..
PQShield Quantum-safe Software & Hardware: Quantum-safe cryptographic software, hardware IP, and firmware upgrade solutions. built by PQShield. Core capabilities include Post-quantum cryptographic software SDKs and libraries, Hardware IP cores for chip and SoC integration, Firmware upgrades to enable quantum-safe cryptography on existing devices..
Both serve the Quantum Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Arqit NetworkSecure differentiates with Quantum-safe encryption key generation and orchestration for IPsec VPN tunnels, Protection against Store Now, Decrypt Later (SNDL) quantum attacks, Multi-layer OSI support: TLS, Layer 3 IPsec, Layer 2 MACsec, and Layer 1 OTNsec. PQShield Quantum-safe Software & Hardware differentiates with Post-quantum cryptographic software SDKs and libraries, Hardware IP cores for chip and SoC integration, Firmware upgrades to enable quantum-safe cryptography on existing devices.
Arqit NetworkSecure is developed by Arqit. PQShield Quantum-safe Software & Hardware is developed by PQShield. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Arqit NetworkSecure and PQShield Quantum-safe Software & Hardware serve similar Quantum Security use cases: both are Quantum Security tools, both cover Quantum Safe, Encryption. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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