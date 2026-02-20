Arqit NetworkSecure: Quantum-safe VPN hardening via on-demand encrypted key orchestration. built by Arqit. Core capabilities include Quantum-safe encryption key generation and orchestration for IPsec VPN tunnels, Protection against Store Now, Decrypt Later (SNDL) quantum attacks, Multi-layer OSI support: TLS, Layer 3 IPsec, Layer 2 MACsec, and Layer 1 OTNsec..

PQShield Quantum-safe Software & Hardware: Quantum-safe cryptographic software, hardware IP, and firmware upgrade solutions. built by PQShield. Core capabilities include Post-quantum cryptographic software SDKs and libraries, Hardware IP cores for chip and SoC integration, Firmware upgrades to enable quantum-safe cryptography on existing devices..

Both serve the Quantum Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.