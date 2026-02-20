Arqit SKA-Platform: Quantum-safe key agreement platform for securing comms across endpoints. built by Arqit. Core capabilities include Dynamic quantum-safe encryption key generation at endpoints via lightweight software agents, Over-the-Air (OTA) bootstrap key delivery using NIST ML-KEM post-quantum algorithms, Mutual authentication with per-session key rotation for perfect forward secrecy..

PQShield Quantum-safe Software & Hardware: Quantum-safe cryptographic software, hardware IP, and firmware upgrade solutions. built by PQShield. Core capabilities include Post-quantum cryptographic software SDKs and libraries, Hardware IP cores for chip and SoC integration, Firmware upgrades to enable quantum-safe cryptography on existing devices..

Both serve the Quantum Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.