Arqit Encryption Intelligence: Crypto risk assessment & PQC migration planning platform for enterprises. built by Arqit. Core capabilities include Comprehensive discovery of encrypted traffic across cloud, SaaS, endpoints, networks, IoT, and legacy systems, Identification of missing, weak, obsolete, or quantum-vulnerable cryptography, Risk prioritisation based on compliance requirements and business impact..

PQShield Quantum-safe Software & Hardware: Quantum-safe cryptographic software, hardware IP, and firmware upgrade solutions. built by PQShield. Core capabilities include Post-quantum cryptographic software SDKs and libraries, Hardware IP cores for chip and SoC integration, Firmware upgrades to enable quantum-safe cryptography on existing devices..

Both serve the Quantum Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.