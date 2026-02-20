Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Arqit Encryption Intelligence is a commercial quantum security tool by Arqit. PQShield Quantum-safe Software & Hardware is a commercial quantum security tool by PQShield. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best quantum security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams facing quantum-threat deadlines or regulatory crypto audits need Arqit Encryption Intelligence because it finds encrypted traffic across your actual infrastructure,cloud, SaaS, endpoints, legacy systems,then tells you which ciphers will fail and when. The platform maps your cryptographic inventory against compliance timelines and generates governance-ready reports aligned to NIST and international standards, which cuts months off migration planning. Skip this if your organization has minimal encryption dependencies or treats post-quantum cryptography as a five-year problem; Arqit is built for teams that need to act now.
Crypto risk assessment & PQC migration planning platform for enterprises.
Quantum-safe cryptographic software, hardware IP, and firmware upgrade solutions.
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Common questions about comparing Arqit Encryption Intelligence vs PQShield Quantum-safe Software & Hardware for your quantum security needs.
Arqit Encryption Intelligence: Crypto risk assessment & PQC migration planning platform for enterprises. built by Arqit. Core capabilities include Comprehensive discovery of encrypted traffic across cloud, SaaS, endpoints, networks, IoT, and legacy systems, Identification of missing, weak, obsolete, or quantum-vulnerable cryptography, Risk prioritisation based on compliance requirements and business impact..
PQShield Quantum-safe Software & Hardware: Quantum-safe cryptographic software, hardware IP, and firmware upgrade solutions. built by PQShield. Core capabilities include Post-quantum cryptographic software SDKs and libraries, Hardware IP cores for chip and SoC integration, Firmware upgrades to enable quantum-safe cryptography on existing devices..
Both serve the Quantum Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Arqit Encryption Intelligence differentiates with Comprehensive discovery of encrypted traffic across cloud, SaaS, endpoints, networks, IoT, and legacy systems, Identification of missing, weak, obsolete, or quantum-vulnerable cryptography, Risk prioritisation based on compliance requirements and business impact. PQShield Quantum-safe Software & Hardware differentiates with Post-quantum cryptographic software SDKs and libraries, Hardware IP cores for chip and SoC integration, Firmware upgrades to enable quantum-safe cryptography on existing devices.
Arqit Encryption Intelligence is developed by Arqit. PQShield Quantum-safe Software & Hardware is developed by PQShield. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Arqit Encryption Intelligence and PQShield Quantum-safe Software & Hardware serve similar Quantum Security use cases: both are Quantum Security tools, both cover Quantum Safe. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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