Arqit Encryption Intelligence: Crypto risk assessment & PQC migration planning platform for enterprises. built by Arqit. Core capabilities include Comprehensive discovery of encrypted traffic across cloud, SaaS, endpoints, networks, IoT, and legacy systems, Identification of missing, weak, obsolete, or quantum-vulnerable cryptography, Risk prioritisation based on compliance requirements and business impact..

Quantum Industries High Speed QKD System: Hardware QKD system for quantum-secure cryptographic key distribution. built by Quantum Industries. Core capabilities include High-speed quantum key generation, Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) over optical links, Quantum-safe cryptographic key exchange..

Both serve the Quantum Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.