Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Arpio is a commercial backup as a service tool by Arpio. AWS Elastic Disaster Recovery is a free backup as a service tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best backup as a service fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing multi-region AWS or Azure deployments should use Arpio if push-button failover and automated dependency mapping matter more than manual runbook flexibility. The tool executes recovery without scripts or human intervention, which cuts RTO significantly when ransomware or infrastructure failure hits; NIST RC.RP coverage confirms it handles incident recovery orchestration. Skip Arpio if your workloads are hybrid cloud or on-premises heavy, since it's AWS and Azure only and won't orchestrate recovery across disconnected infrastructure types.
Teams running mission-critical applications on AWS who need sub-hour recovery times without buying dedicated disaster recovery infrastructure should start here; AWS Elastic Disaster Recovery eliminates the capital expense of standby hardware by recovering directly into AWS at scale, and the free tier lets you test failover before committing. The service handles continuous replication of on-premises and cloud servers, so your RTO is limited by your network throughput, not your backup window. Skip this if your applications live outside AWS or if you need orchestrated failover across multiple cloud regions; Elastic Disaster Recovery is AWS-centric by design.
Automated cloud DR platform for AWS and Azure with failover orchestration.
Scalable, cost-effective application recovery to AWS.
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Common questions about comparing Arpio vs AWS Elastic Disaster Recovery for your backup as a service needs.
Arpio: Automated cloud DR platform for AWS and Azure with failover orchestration. built by Arpio. Core capabilities include Application-aware dependency mapping across cloud services and resources, Automated infrastructure replication to a clean recovery environment, Push-button failover for outages and ransomware recovery..
AWS Elastic Disaster Recovery: Scalable, cost-effective application recovery to AWS..
Both serve the Backup as a Service market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Arpio and AWS Elastic Disaster Recovery serve similar Backup as a Service use cases: both are Backup as a Service tools, both cover AWS. Key differences: Arpio is Commercial while AWS Elastic Disaster Recovery is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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