Arnica Pipelineless AppSec: Pipelineless AppSec platform for dev-native risk detection & remediation. built by Arnica. Core capabilities include Pipelineless code scanning on every push, Real-time security risk detection at feature branch level, Automated risk prioritization using OWASP Top 10, CVSS, EPSS, and KEV..

CloudDefense.AI QINA (App Security): DevSecOps platform for app security with SAST, DAST, SCA, and API testing. built by CloudDefense.AI. Core capabilities include Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA)..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.