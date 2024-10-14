Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Arnica Pipelineless AppSec is a commercial application security posture management tool by Arnica. Checkmarx One Application Security Platform is a commercial application security posture management tool by Checkmarx. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping code faster than security can scan will see immediate value in Arnica Pipelineless AppSec, since it detects and surfaces risk at the feature branch level instead of waiting for pipeline gates. The platform's daily re-analysis of existing risks across the codebase, paired with automatic owner identification, cuts the remediation friction that kills adoption in larger codebases. Skip this if you need post-deployment runtime protection or threat detection; Arnica is purely preventive, covering the ID.RA and PR.PS functions but leaving GV.SC supply chain visibility incomplete.
Checkmarx One Application Security Platform
Development and security teams pushing code velocity without sacrificing vulnerability discovery will get the most from Checkmarx One Application Security Platform, where the AI-assisted remediation guidance actually reduces triage time instead of just flagging more issues. The platform covers the full NIST ID.RA and PR.PS control space with SAST, SCA, DAST, and IaC scanning, plus IDE integration that catches problems before commit. Skip this if your organization needs tight ASPM governance first; Checkmarx One prioritizes detection breadth over centralized risk orchestration across your entire application portfolio.
Pipelineless AppSec platform for dev-native risk detection & remediation
Unified AppSec platform with SAST, SCA, DAST, IaC, ASPM & AI remediation
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Common questions about comparing Arnica Pipelineless AppSec vs Checkmarx One Application Security Platform for your application security posture management needs.
Arnica Pipelineless AppSec: Pipelineless AppSec platform for dev-native risk detection & remediation. built by Arnica. Core capabilities include Pipelineless code scanning on every push, Real-time security risk detection at feature branch level, Automated risk prioritization using OWASP Top 10, CVSS, EPSS, and KEV..
Checkmarx One Application Security Platform: Unified AppSec platform with SAST, SCA, DAST, IaC, ASPM & AI remediation. built by Checkmarx. Core capabilities include Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA), Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST)..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Arnica Pipelineless AppSec differentiates with Pipelineless code scanning on every push, Real-time security risk detection at feature branch level, Automated risk prioritization using OWASP Top 10, CVSS, EPSS, and KEV. Checkmarx One Application Security Platform differentiates with Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA), Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST).
Arnica Pipelineless AppSec is developed by Arnica. Checkmarx One Application Security Platform is developed by Checkmarx. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Arnica Pipelineless AppSec and Checkmarx One Application Security Platform serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover SCA, Secret Detection. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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