Armour Communications Desktop: Licensed secure communications desktop app for Windows 10. built by Armour Communications. Core capabilities include License-activated secure communications, Windows 10 desktop client, Trial access available on request..

NordLayer Threat Protection: Business VPN with threat protection, DNS filtering, and malware detection. built by Nord Security. Core capabilities include DNS filtering to block malicious domains and phishing sites, Real-time file scanning during download process, Web protection blocking access to malicious websites..

Both serve the Secure Collaboration & Messaging market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.