Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
ArmorCode Platform is a commercial application security posture management tool by ArmorCode. Legit VibeGuard is a commercial application security posture management tool by Legit Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in vulnerability noise across applications, cloud, and infrastructure will get immediate value from ArmorCode Platform's AI-powered prioritization that actually correlates findings by business impact instead of raw count. The integration of 320+ scanning tools with automated remediation workflows means your team spends less time normalizing duplicate alerts and more time fixing what matters. Skip this if you need strong incident response capabilities; ArmorCode excels at the front half of the vulnerability lifecycle, ID and PR functions in NIST terms, but doesn't dig deep into post-breach investigation or forensics support.
SMBs and mid-market teams shipping AI-assisted code need VibeGuard specifically because it detects vulnerabilities in LLM-generated code that traditional SAST misses, catching both the code artifact and the model's supply chain risk. The platform covers NIST GV.SC and ID.AM through native AI-BOM generation and SDLC discovery, meaning you're securing the model inputs, not just the code outputs. Skip this if your developers aren't using Claude, Cursor, or similar coding assistants at scale; the AI-native focus means less value for teams still writing code manually or working in completely legacy stacks.
Unified platform for vulnerability mgmt across apps, code, cloud & infrastructure
AI-native ASPM platform securing AI-generated code and modern SDLC workflows
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Common questions about comparing ArmorCode Platform vs Legit VibeGuard for your application security posture management needs.
ArmorCode Platform: Unified platform for vulnerability mgmt across apps, code, cloud & infrastructure. built by ArmorCode. Core capabilities include Unified vulnerability management across applications, code, cloud, and infrastructure, AI-powered vulnerability prioritization based on business impact and threat intelligence, Integration with 320+ security scanning tools including SAST, DAST, and SCA..
Legit VibeGuard: AI-native ASPM platform securing AI-generated code and modern SDLC workflows. built by Legit Security. Core capabilities include AI-native ASPM for securing AI-generated code and vibe coding workflows, Static Application Security Testing (SAST) with reachability analysis, Software Composition Analysis (SCA) with license risk enforcement..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ArmorCode Platform differentiates with Unified vulnerability management across applications, code, cloud, and infrastructure, AI-powered vulnerability prioritization based on business impact and threat intelligence, Integration with 320+ security scanning tools including SAST, DAST, and SCA. Legit VibeGuard differentiates with AI-native ASPM for securing AI-generated code and vibe coding workflows, Static Application Security Testing (SAST) with reachability analysis, Software Composition Analysis (SCA) with license risk enforcement.
ArmorCode Platform is developed by ArmorCode. Legit VibeGuard is developed by Legit Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
ArmorCode Platform and Legit VibeGuard serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover Software Supply Chain. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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