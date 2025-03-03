ArmorCode Platform: Unified platform for vulnerability mgmt across apps, code, cloud & infrastructure. built by ArmorCode. Core capabilities include Unified vulnerability management across applications, code, cloud, and infrastructure, AI-powered vulnerability prioritization based on business impact and threat intelligence, Integration with 320+ security scanning tools including SAST, DAST, and SCA..

Legit VibeGuard: AI-native ASPM platform securing AI-generated code and modern SDLC workflows. built by Legit Security. Core capabilities include AI-native ASPM for securing AI-generated code and vibe coding workflows, Static Application Security Testing (SAST) with reachability analysis, Software Composition Analysis (SCA) with license risk enforcement..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.