Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
ArmorCode Platform is a commercial application security posture management tool by ArmorCode. Legit Security Vulnerability Management is a commercial application security posture management tool by Legit Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in vulnerability noise across applications, cloud, and infrastructure will get immediate value from ArmorCode Platform's AI-powered prioritization that actually correlates findings by business impact instead of raw count. The integration of 320+ scanning tools with automated remediation workflows means your team spends less time normalizing duplicate alerts and more time fixing what matters. Skip this if you need strong incident response capabilities; ArmorCode excels at the front half of the vulnerability lifecycle, ID and PR functions in NIST terms, but doesn't dig deep into post-breach investigation or forensics support.
Legit Security Vulnerability Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in vulnerability noise from disconnected scanners will cut through the clutter with Legit Security Vulnerability Management, which consolidates SAST, SCA, secret scanning, and IaC findings under one policy engine and surfaces only what actually matters to your business. The platform's customizable risk scoring tied to application context and automated remediation orchestration means your teams spend time fixing real problems instead of triaging false positives. Skip this if your organization lacks a mature CI/CD pipeline or runs mostly on-premises workloads; Legit is built for cloud-native shops with the velocity to operationalize security policies at scale.
Unified platform for vulnerability mgmt across apps, code, cloud & infrastructure
ASPM platform for vulnerability mgmt across SDLC with policy enforcement
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Common questions about comparing ArmorCode Platform vs Legit Security Vulnerability Management for your application security posture management needs.
ArmorCode Platform: Unified platform for vulnerability mgmt across apps, code, cloud & infrastructure. built by ArmorCode. Core capabilities include Unified vulnerability management across applications, code, cloud, and infrastructure, AI-powered vulnerability prioritization based on business impact and threat intelligence, Integration with 320+ security scanning tools including SAST, DAST, and SCA..
Legit Security Vulnerability Management: ASPM platform for vulnerability mgmt across SDLC with policy enforcement. built by Legit Security. Core capabilities include Consolidated vulnerability management from SAST, SCA, secret scanning and IaC tools, Centralized security policy enforcement across SDLC, Automated application release governance policies..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ArmorCode Platform differentiates with Unified vulnerability management across applications, code, cloud, and infrastructure, AI-powered vulnerability prioritization based on business impact and threat intelligence, Integration with 320+ security scanning tools including SAST, DAST, and SCA. Legit Security Vulnerability Management differentiates with Consolidated vulnerability management from SAST, SCA, secret scanning and IaC tools, Centralized security policy enforcement across SDLC, Automated application release governance policies.
ArmorCode Platform is developed by ArmorCode. Legit Security Vulnerability Management is developed by Legit Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
ArmorCode Platform and Legit Security Vulnerability Management serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover Software Supply Chain. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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