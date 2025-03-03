ArmorCode Platform: Unified platform for vulnerability mgmt across apps, code, cloud & infrastructure. built by ArmorCode. Core capabilities include Unified vulnerability management across applications, code, cloud, and infrastructure, AI-powered vulnerability prioritization based on business impact and threat intelligence, Integration with 320+ security scanning tools including SAST, DAST, and SCA..

Legit Security Vulnerability Management: ASPM platform for vulnerability mgmt across SDLC with policy enforcement. built by Legit Security. Core capabilities include Consolidated vulnerability management from SAST, SCA, secret scanning and IaC tools, Centralized security policy enforcement across SDLC, Automated application release governance policies..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.