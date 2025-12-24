ArmorCode Mergers and Acquisitions Security: Platform for managing security risk during mergers and acquisitions. built by ArmorCode. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Integration with 320+ security tools, Automated finding normalization and deduplication, 360-degree vulnerability visibility across business units..

Bitsight Continuous Monitoring: Continuous monitoring platform for third-party cybersecurity risk assessment. built by Bitsight. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time third-party cybersecurity performance monitoring, Correlated risk vectors for ransomware and data breach prediction, Fourth-party risk management with automatic product discovery..

Both serve the Third-Party Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.