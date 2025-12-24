ArmorCode ASPM Platform: ASPM platform with AI capabilities for findings management and remediation. built by ArmorCode. Core capabilities include Agentic AI assistant (Anya) for natural language security queries, AI Code Insights for repository visibility and asset discovery, AI-powered remediation guidance generation..

Arnica Pipelineless AppSec: Pipelineless AppSec platform for dev-native risk detection & remediation. built by Arnica. Core capabilities include Pipelineless code scanning on every push, Real-time security risk detection at feature branch level, Automated risk prioritization using OWASP Top 10, CVSS, EPSS, and KEV..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.