Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
ArmorCode ASPM Platform is a commercial application security posture management tool by ArmorCode. ArmorCode DevSecOps Platform is a commercial application security posture management tool by ArmorCode. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in scanner noise will get the most from ArmorCode ASPM Platform; its AI correlation engine actually collapses findings across tools instead of just aggregating them, and the natural language query assistant (Anya) lets analysts ask security questions instead of running manual reports. The platform covers ID.AM and ID.RA well through code content classification and risk scoring, but it's lighter on incident forensics and recovery workflows. Skip this if your priority is post-breach investigation; ArmorCode is built for preventing findings from becoming incidents in the first place.
Development teams shipping code through GitLab or Jenkins pipelines will get the most from ArmorCode DevSecOps Platform because it actually stops bad builds instead of just flagging them; the CI/CD governance with pass/fail controls forces remediation before merge, not after deployment. The platform consolidates findings from your existing scanners (SAST, DAST, container tools) and routes them to developers with AI-guided fixes, so security findings don't pile up as noise in Jira. Skip this if your organization runs fragmented scanner stacks without strong pipeline integration or if you need infrastructure-focused CSPM capabilities; ArmorCode prioritizes application vulnerability workflow over asset discovery and compliance mapping.
ASPM platform with AI capabilities for findings management and remediation
DevSecOps platform automating security workflows in CI/CD pipelines
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing ArmorCode ASPM Platform vs ArmorCode DevSecOps Platform for your application security posture management needs.
ArmorCode ASPM Platform: ASPM platform with AI capabilities for findings management and remediation. built by ArmorCode. Core capabilities include Agentic AI assistant (Anya) for natural language security queries, AI Code Insights for repository visibility and asset discovery, AI-powered remediation guidance generation..
ArmorCode DevSecOps Platform: DevSecOps platform automating security workflows in CI/CD pipelines. built by ArmorCode. Core capabilities include CI/CD pipeline governance and guardrails with build pass/fail controls, Vulnerability consolidation from multiple security scanners, Automated workflows between security scanners and DevOps tools..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ArmorCode ASPM Platform differentiates with Agentic AI assistant (Anya) for natural language security queries, AI Code Insights for repository visibility and asset discovery, AI-powered remediation guidance generation. ArmorCode DevSecOps Platform differentiates with CI/CD pipeline governance and guardrails with build pass/fail controls, Vulnerability consolidation from multiple security scanners, Automated workflows between security scanners and DevOps tools.
ArmorCode ASPM Platform is developed by ArmorCode. ArmorCode DevSecOps Platform is developed by ArmorCode. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
ArmorCode ASPM Platform and ArmorCode DevSecOps Platform serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox