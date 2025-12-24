Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
ArmorCode Application Security Posture Management is a commercial application security posture management tool by ArmorCode. Veracode Application Risk Management is a commercial application security posture management tool by Veracode. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
ArmorCode Application Security Posture Management
Security teams drowning in scanner noise from code, cloud, and infrastructure tools should pick ArmorCode Application Security Posture Management for its AI-powered correlation engine that actually reduces false positives instead of just aggregating them. The platform covers ID.AM, ID.RA, and DE.CM across the NIST CSF 2.0, meaning you get asset tracking, risk scoring, and continuous monitoring in one place rather than stitching five tools together. Skip this if your organization has fewer than 50 developers or runs a single scanning tool; the ROI kicks in when you're managing findings from four-plus sources and your remediation queue is genuinely unmanageable.
Veracode Application Risk Management
Development teams shipping code faster than security can manually review it should use Veracode Application Risk Management; its AI-powered fix recommendations cut the time from vulnerability discovery to remediation by weeks, not months. The platform covers four NIST CSF 2.0 functions,asset management, risk assessment, platform security, and supply chain risk,which means you're tracking vulnerabilities from code commit through production without stitching together separate tools. Skip this if you need runtime application self-protection or behavioral threat detection; Veracode stops at identifying and fixing flaws, not blocking attacks in flight.
ASPM platform unifying findings from code, cloud, and infrastructure scanners
AI-powered platform for identifying, fixing, and governing application security risks
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Common questions about comparing ArmorCode Application Security Posture Management vs Veracode Application Risk Management for your application security posture management needs.
ArmorCode Application Security Posture Management: ASPM platform unifying findings from code, cloud, and infrastructure scanners. built by ArmorCode. Core capabilities include Unified findings aggregation from code, cloud, and infrastructure scanners, AI-powered correlation of findings across multiple tools, Intelligent risk scoring and prioritization..
Veracode Application Risk Management: AI-powered platform for identifying, fixing, and governing application security risks. built by Veracode. Core capabilities include AI-powered vulnerability scanning across hundreds of programming languages, Automated flaw remediation and fix recommendations, Root cause analysis for vulnerability prioritization..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ArmorCode Application Security Posture Management differentiates with Unified findings aggregation from code, cloud, and infrastructure scanners, AI-powered correlation of findings across multiple tools, Intelligent risk scoring and prioritization. Veracode Application Risk Management differentiates with AI-powered vulnerability scanning across hundreds of programming languages, Automated flaw remediation and fix recommendations, Root cause analysis for vulnerability prioritization.
ArmorCode Application Security Posture Management is developed by ArmorCode. Veracode Application Risk Management is developed by Veracode. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
ArmorCode Application Security Posture Management and Veracode Application Risk Management serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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