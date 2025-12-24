ArmorCode Application Security Posture Management: ASPM platform unifying findings from code, cloud, and infrastructure scanners. built by ArmorCode. Core capabilities include Unified findings aggregation from code, cloud, and infrastructure scanners, AI-powered correlation of findings across multiple tools, Intelligent risk scoring and prioritization..

Veracode Application Risk Management: AI-powered platform for identifying, fixing, and governing application security risks. built by Veracode. Core capabilities include AI-powered vulnerability scanning across hundreds of programming languages, Automated flaw remediation and fix recommendations, Root cause analysis for vulnerability prioritization..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.