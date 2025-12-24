Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
ArmorCode Application Security Posture Management is a commercial application security posture management tool by ArmorCode. SaltWorks SaltMiner is a commercial application security posture management tool by Saltworks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
ArmorCode Application Security Posture Management
Security teams drowning in scanner noise from code, cloud, and infrastructure tools should pick ArmorCode Application Security Posture Management for its AI-powered correlation engine that actually reduces false positives instead of just aggregating them. The platform covers ID.AM, ID.RA, and DE.CM across the NIST CSF 2.0, meaning you get asset tracking, risk scoring, and continuous monitoring in one place rather than stitching five tools together. Skip this if your organization has fewer than 50 developers or runs a single scanning tool; the ROI kicks in when you're managing findings from four-plus sources and your remediation queue is genuinely unmanageable.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in scan output from fragmented AppSec tools should start here; SaltWorks SaltMiner consolidates and normalizes findings across your entire portfolio so you actually see what's broken instead of fighting duplicate noise. It maps directly to NIST ID.AM and DE.CM by giving you an asset inventory of thousands of applications tied to their scan results and trends, which most point solutions skip entirely. Skip this if your AppSec program is still single-tool or you need runtime application self-protection; SaltMiner is posture reporting, not detection.
ASPM platform unifying findings from code, cloud, and infrastructure scanners
AppSec posture mgmt platform for aggregating & reporting app security data
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Common questions about comparing ArmorCode Application Security Posture Management vs SaltWorks SaltMiner for your application security posture management needs.
ArmorCode Application Security Posture Management: ASPM platform unifying findings from code, cloud, and infrastructure scanners. built by ArmorCode. Core capabilities include Unified findings aggregation from code, cloud, and infrastructure scanners, AI-powered correlation of findings across multiple tools, Intelligent risk scoring and prioritization..
SaltWorks SaltMiner: AppSec posture mgmt platform for aggregating & reporting app security data. built by Saltworks. Core capabilities include Enterprise-wide application security posture snapshot views, Automated aggregation and normalization of results from multiple security tools, Trend reporting for tracking security risk changes over time..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ArmorCode Application Security Posture Management differentiates with Unified findings aggregation from code, cloud, and infrastructure scanners, AI-powered correlation of findings across multiple tools, Intelligent risk scoring and prioritization. SaltWorks SaltMiner differentiates with Enterprise-wide application security posture snapshot views, Automated aggregation and normalization of results from multiple security tools, Trend reporting for tracking security risk changes over time.
ArmorCode Application Security Posture Management is developed by ArmorCode. SaltWorks SaltMiner is developed by Saltworks. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
ArmorCode Application Security Posture Management and SaltWorks SaltMiner serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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