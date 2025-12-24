ArmorCode Application Security Posture Management: ASPM platform unifying findings from code, cloud, and infrastructure scanners. built by ArmorCode. Core capabilities include Unified findings aggregation from code, cloud, and infrastructure scanners, AI-powered correlation of findings across multiple tools, Intelligent risk scoring and prioritization..

Onapsis SAP Cybersecurity Solution: SAP-focused cybersecurity platform for vulnerability mgmt and threat detection. built by Onapsis. Core capabilities include SAP vulnerability scanning and assessment, Unpatched security vulnerability detection, Privileged rights monitoring..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.