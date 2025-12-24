ArmorCode Application Security Posture Management: ASPM platform unifying findings from code, cloud, and infrastructure scanners. built by ArmorCode. Core capabilities include Unified findings aggregation from code, cloud, and infrastructure scanners, AI-powered correlation of findings across multiple tools, Intelligent risk scoring and prioritization..

Layer Seven Security Cybersecurity Extension for SAP Solutions: Cybersecurity protection platform for SAP systems including S/4HANA and HANA. built by Layer Seven Security. Core capabilities include Automated vulnerability scanning for SAP applications, databases and hosts, Patch management for SAP systems, Compliance reporting..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.