ArmorCode Application Security Posture Management: ASPM platform unifying findings from code, cloud, and infrastructure scanners. built by ArmorCode. Core capabilities include Unified findings aggregation from code, cloud, and infrastructure scanners, AI-powered correlation of findings across multiple tools, Intelligent risk scoring and prioritization..

ArmorCode ASPM Platform: ASPM platform with AI capabilities for findings management and remediation. built by ArmorCode. Core capabilities include Agentic AI assistant (Anya) for natural language security queries, AI Code Insights for repository visibility and asset discovery, AI-powered remediation guidance generation..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.