Armis Vulnerability Intelligence Database

Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing sprawling device estates across IT, OT, and IoT environments should pick Armis Vulnerability Intelligence Database because it tracks real exploit activity and maps vulnerabilities to actual threat behavior instead of just listing CVE scores. The platform covers threats beyond CISA KEV and NVD, backed by human-vetted research from Armis Labs, which matters when your risk team needs to explain why a vulnerability actually matters. Skip this if your team is primarily concerned with application or cloud infrastructure vulnerabilities; Armis excels at device inventory correlation and cross-domain visibility, not code scanning or container security.