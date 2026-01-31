Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Armis Vulnerability Intelligence Database is a commercial threat intel feeds tool by Armis. CMSmap is a free security scanning tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best threat intel feeds fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Armis Vulnerability Intelligence Database
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing sprawling device estates across IT, OT, and IoT environments should pick Armis Vulnerability Intelligence Database because it tracks real exploit activity and maps vulnerabilities to actual threat behavior instead of just listing CVE scores. The platform covers threats beyond CISA KEV and NVD, backed by human-vetted research from Armis Labs, which matters when your risk team needs to explain why a vulnerability actually matters. Skip this if your team is primarily concerned with application or cloud infrastructure vulnerabilities; Armis excels at device inventory correlation and cross-domain visibility, not code scanning or container security.
Security teams auditing WordPress, Drupal, and Joomla installations at scale will get the most from CMSmap because it automates what manual CMS reconnaissance takes hours to complete. The tool's open source codebase and 1,120 GitHub stars mean the detection logic stays current as CMS vulnerabilities emerge, with no licensing friction across your infrastructure. Skip this if you need post-exploitation remediation guidance or integration with your existing SIEM; CMSmap stops at identifying what's broken, not fixing it.
AI-powered vulnerability intelligence database with real-time threat context
A python open source CMS scanner that automates the process of detecting security flaws of the most popular CMSs.
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Common questions about comparing Armis Vulnerability Intelligence Database vs CMSmap for your threat intel feeds needs.
Armis Vulnerability Intelligence Database: AI-powered vulnerability intelligence database with real-time threat context. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Real-time vulnerability intelligence updates with threat context, AI-driven remediation steps for vulnerabilities, Industry-specific exposure insights and mapping..
CMSmap: A python open source CMS scanner that automates the process of detecting security flaws of the most popular CMSs..
Both serve the Threat Intel Feeds market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Armis Vulnerability Intelligence Database is developed by Armis. CMSmap is open-source with 1,120 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Armis Vulnerability Intelligence Database and CMSmap serve similar Threat Intel Feeds use cases. Key differences: Armis Vulnerability Intelligence Database is Commercial while CMSmap is Free, CMSmap is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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