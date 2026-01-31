Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Armis Threat Detection and Analysis is a commercial ot asset discovery tool by Armis. Sepio Cyber is a commercial cps protection tool by Sepio Cyber. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ot asset discovery fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Armis Threat Detection and Analysis
Manufacturing and utilities teams flying blind on OT/IoT asset inventory should start with Armis Threat Detection and Analysis because passive discovery actually works without disrupting operational networks, a hard requirement that active-only scanners violate. The platform maps assets to CVEs and control gaps across NIST ID.AM and ID.RA simultaneously, giving you a risk-ranked inventory instead of a spreadsheet; deployment is cloud-native, so you're not managing another appliance. Skip this if your OT environment is heavily air-gapped or you need deep forensics and response automation; Armis excels at visibility and threat detection, not incident playbooks.
Mid-market and enterprise operations teams struggling to inventory unmanaged devices on their network will find real value in Sepio Cyber's agentless discovery and rogue device detection, which catches shadow assets that traditional asset management tools routinely miss. The platform's strength in NIST ID.AM and PR.PS aligns directly with the hardest part of device hygiene: knowing what's actually connected before you can control it. Skip this if your priority is endpoint response or forensics; Sepio is purely about finding and inventorying what you didn't know you had.
OT/IoT asset discovery and threat detection platform for industrial environments
Asset risk management platform for discovering & managing rogue/shadow devices.
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Common questions about comparing Armis Threat Detection and Analysis vs Sepio Cyber for your ot asset discovery needs.
Armis Threat Detection and Analysis: OT/IoT asset discovery and threat detection platform for industrial environments. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Passive and active asset discovery for OT/IoT devices, Enriched asset inventory with CMDB aggregation and deduplication, Security control gap analysis for EDR and vulnerability scanners..
Sepio Cyber: Asset risk management platform for discovering & managing rogue/shadow devices. built by Sepio Cyber. Core capabilities include Discovery of known and shadow assets, Rogue device detection and management, Asset risk mitigation for uncontrolled devices..
Both serve the OT Asset Discovery market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Armis Threat Detection and Analysis differentiates with Passive and active asset discovery for OT/IoT devices, Enriched asset inventory with CMDB aggregation and deduplication, Security control gap analysis for EDR and vulnerability scanners. Sepio Cyber differentiates with Discovery of known and shadow assets, Rogue device detection and management, Asset risk mitigation for uncontrolled devices.
Armis Threat Detection and Analysis is developed by Armis. Sepio Cyber is developed by Sepio Cyber. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Armis Threat Detection and Analysis and Sepio Cyber serve similar OT Asset Discovery use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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