Armis Threat Detection and Analysis: OT/IoT asset discovery and threat detection platform for industrial environments. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Passive and active asset discovery for OT/IoT devices, Enriched asset inventory with CMDB aggregation and deduplication, Security control gap analysis for EDR and vulnerability scanners..

Sepio Cyber: Asset risk management platform for discovering & managing rogue/shadow devices. built by Sepio Cyber. Core capabilities include Discovery of known and shadow assets, Rogue device detection and management, Asset risk mitigation for uncontrolled devices..

Both serve the OT Asset Discovery market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.