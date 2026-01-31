Armis Threat Detection and Analysis: OT/IoT asset discovery and threat detection platform for industrial environments. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Passive and active asset discovery for OT/IoT devices, Enriched asset inventory with CMDB aggregation and deduplication, Security control gap analysis for EDR and vulnerability scanners..

Dragos Platform Asset Visibility: OT asset discovery and inventory platform for industrial environments. built by Dragos. Core capabilities include Automated passive-first asset discovery and classification, Real-time asset inventory with continuous updates, Deep packet inspection of 600+ industrial protocols..

Both serve the OT Asset Discovery market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.