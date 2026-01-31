Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Armis Threat Detection and Analysis is a commercial ot asset discovery tool by Armis. Dragos Platform Asset Visibility is a commercial ot asset discovery tool by Dragos. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ot asset discovery fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Armis Threat Detection and Analysis
Manufacturing and utilities teams flying blind on OT/IoT asset inventory should start with Armis Threat Detection and Analysis because passive discovery actually works without disrupting operational networks, a hard requirement that active-only scanners violate. The platform maps assets to CVEs and control gaps across NIST ID.AM and ID.RA simultaneously, giving you a risk-ranked inventory instead of a spreadsheet; deployment is cloud-native, so you're not managing another appliance. Skip this if your OT environment is heavily air-gapped or you need deep forensics and response automation; Armis excels at visibility and threat detection, not incident playbooks.
Dragos Platform Asset Visibility
Mid-market and enterprise industrial operations teams need asset discovery that actually handles legacy protocols and modern IIoT devices in the same scan, which Dragos Platform Asset Visibility does through passive-first collection and deep packet inspection across 600+ OT protocols. The weekly Knowledge Packs ensure your vulnerability priorities don't drift as new CVEs hit industrial stacks, and the Now/Next/Never framework beats generic CVSS scoring for ops that can't patch a PLC on Tuesday. Skip this if you're running mostly IT infrastructure or need point-in-time compliance reporting; Dragos is built for continuous OT monitoring and assumes you'll actually act on what it finds.
OT/IoT asset discovery and threat detection platform for industrial environments
OT asset discovery and inventory platform for industrial environments
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Common questions about comparing Armis Threat Detection and Analysis vs Dragos Platform Asset Visibility for your ot asset discovery needs.
Armis Threat Detection and Analysis: OT/IoT asset discovery and threat detection platform for industrial environments. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Passive and active asset discovery for OT/IoT devices, Enriched asset inventory with CMDB aggregation and deduplication, Security control gap analysis for EDR and vulnerability scanners..
Dragos Platform Asset Visibility: OT asset discovery and inventory platform for industrial environments. built by Dragos. Core capabilities include Automated passive-first asset discovery and classification, Real-time asset inventory with continuous updates, Deep packet inspection of 600+ industrial protocols..
Both serve the OT Asset Discovery market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Armis Threat Detection and Analysis differentiates with Passive and active asset discovery for OT/IoT devices, Enriched asset inventory with CMDB aggregation and deduplication, Security control gap analysis for EDR and vulnerability scanners. Dragos Platform Asset Visibility differentiates with Automated passive-first asset discovery and classification, Real-time asset inventory with continuous updates, Deep packet inspection of 600+ industrial protocols.
Armis Threat Detection and Analysis is developed by Armis. Dragos Platform Asset Visibility is developed by Dragos. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Armis Threat Detection and Analysis and Dragos Platform Asset Visibility serve similar OT Asset Discovery use cases: both are OT Asset Discovery tools, both cover SCADA. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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