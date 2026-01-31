Armis Threat Detection and Analysis: OT/IoT asset discovery and threat detection platform for industrial environments. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Passive and active asset discovery for OT/IoT devices, Enriched asset inventory with CMDB aggregation and deduplication, Security control gap analysis for EDR and vulnerability scanners..

Nozomi Networks Nozomi Smart Polling: Active polling add-on for OT/IoT asset discovery and configuration data. built by Nozomi Networks. Core capabilities include Active polling of OT and IoT devices, Agentless asset discovery, Operating system and firmware detection..

Both serve the OT Asset Discovery market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.