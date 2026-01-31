Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Armis Threat Detection and Analysis is a commercial ot asset discovery tool by Armis. Nozomi Networks Nozomi Smart Polling is a commercial ot asset discovery tool by Nozomi Networks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ot asset discovery fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Armis Threat Detection and Analysis
Manufacturing and utilities teams flying blind on OT/IoT asset inventory should start with Armis Threat Detection and Analysis because passive discovery actually works without disrupting operational networks, a hard requirement that active-only scanners violate. The platform maps assets to CVEs and control gaps across NIST ID.AM and ID.RA simultaneously, giving you a risk-ranked inventory instead of a spreadsheet; deployment is cloud-native, so you're not managing another appliance. Skip this if your OT environment is heavily air-gapped or you need deep forensics and response automation; Armis excels at visibility and threat detection, not incident playbooks.
Nozomi Networks Nozomi Smart Polling
Mid-market and enterprise operations teams managing OT/IoT environments where passive discovery leaves blind spots will get the most from Nozomi Networks Nozomi Smart Polling; active polling finds non-communicating devices and firmware patch status that network traffic alone cannot surface. The tool integrates directly with Guardian's passive baseline, meaning you're adding surgical interrogation to existing visibility rather than bolting on another silo. Skip this if your OT footprint is small enough that passive discovery already covers your critical assets, or if you lack the network segmentation to safely execute active polling without production risk.
OT/IoT asset discovery and threat detection platform for industrial environments
Active polling add-on for OT/IoT asset discovery and configuration data
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Armis Threat Detection and Analysis vs Nozomi Networks Nozomi Smart Polling for your ot asset discovery needs.
Armis Threat Detection and Analysis: OT/IoT asset discovery and threat detection platform for industrial environments. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Passive and active asset discovery for OT/IoT devices, Enriched asset inventory with CMDB aggregation and deduplication, Security control gap analysis for EDR and vulnerability scanners..
Nozomi Networks Nozomi Smart Polling: Active polling add-on for OT/IoT asset discovery and configuration data. built by Nozomi Networks. Core capabilities include Active polling of OT and IoT devices, Agentless asset discovery, Operating system and firmware detection..
Both serve the OT Asset Discovery market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Armis Threat Detection and Analysis differentiates with Passive and active asset discovery for OT/IoT devices, Enriched asset inventory with CMDB aggregation and deduplication, Security control gap analysis for EDR and vulnerability scanners. Nozomi Networks Nozomi Smart Polling differentiates with Active polling of OT and IoT devices, Agentless asset discovery, Operating system and firmware detection.
Armis Threat Detection and Analysis is developed by Armis. Nozomi Networks Nozomi Smart Polling is developed by Nozomi Networks. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Armis Threat Detection and Analysis and Nozomi Networks Nozomi Smart Polling serve similar OT Asset Discovery use cases: both are OT Asset Discovery tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox