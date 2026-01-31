Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Armis Centrix™ Network Segmentation is a commercial ot network segmentation tool by Armis. genua Dioden (Data Diodes) is a commercial ot network segmentation tool by genua GmbH. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ot network segmentation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Armis Centrix™ Network Segmentation
Healthcare and medical device-heavy enterprises need Armis Centrix™ Network Segmentation because it discovers and maps IoMT communication paths that generic segmentation tools miss, then enforces policy without requiring manual device reconfiguration. The platform covers NIST asset management and continuous monitoring across its core workflow, and automated quarantine of compromised devices actually closes the gap between detection and containment that most segmentation solutions leave open. Skip this if your environment is mostly standard IT infrastructure with few connected medical devices; the value proposition narrows significantly outside healthcare and life sciences.
Enterprise and mid-market operators protecting critical infrastructure or classified networks should choose genua Dioden when unidirectional data transfer is a hard requirement, not a nice-to-have; the hardware-enforced diode function eliminates the return-channel attack surface that software solutions leave open. Deployment in air-gapped or SECRET-level environments is routine, and the cyber-diode variant for industrial monitoring means you're not bolting on a separate tool for OT visibility. Skip this if your threat model allows bidirectional communication or if you need the flexibility of software-defined segmentation; Dioden's strength is absolute one-way enforcement, which solves a specific problem decisively.
Network segmentation solution for healthcare & IoMT device security
Hardware data diodes enforcing unidirectional data transfer for sensitive networks.
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Common questions about comparing Armis Centrix™ Network Segmentation vs genua Dioden (Data Diodes) for your ot network segmentation needs.
Armis Centrix™ Network Segmentation: Network segmentation solution for healthcare & IoMT device security. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Asset discovery for medical devices and IoMT, Communication path and access control mapping, Virtual barrier creation for network segmentation..
genua Dioden (Data Diodes): Hardware data diodes enforcing unidirectional data transfer for sensitive networks. built by genua GmbH. Core capabilities include Unidirectional data transfer enforced by hardware (diode function), Security by Design through static diode architecture, Industrial monitoring support (cyber-diode variant)..
Both serve the OT Network Segmentation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Armis Centrix™ Network Segmentation differentiates with Asset discovery for medical devices and IoMT, Communication path and access control mapping, Virtual barrier creation for network segmentation. genua Dioden (Data Diodes) differentiates with Unidirectional data transfer enforced by hardware (diode function), Security by Design through static diode architecture, Industrial monitoring support (cyber-diode variant).
Armis Centrix™ Network Segmentation is developed by Armis. genua Dioden (Data Diodes) is developed by genua GmbH. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Armis Centrix™ Network Segmentation and genua Dioden (Data Diodes) serve similar OT Network Segmentation use cases: both are OT Network Segmentation tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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