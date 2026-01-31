Armis Centrix™ Network Segmentation: Network segmentation solution for healthcare & IoMT device security. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Asset discovery for medical devices and IoMT, Communication path and access control mapping, Virtual barrier creation for network segmentation..

genua Dioden (Data Diodes): Hardware data diodes enforcing unidirectional data transfer for sensitive networks. built by genua GmbH. Core capabilities include Unidirectional data transfer enforced by hardware (diode function), Security by Design through static diode architecture, Industrial monitoring support (cyber-diode variant)..

Both serve the OT Network Segmentation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.