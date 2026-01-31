Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Armis Centrix™ IT/OT Security is a commercial ot network segmentation tool by Armis. genua Dioden (Data Diodes) is a commercial ot network segmentation tool by genua GmbH. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ot network segmentation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market teams running converged IT/OT environments will get the most from Armis Centrix™ IT/OT Security because it actually maps segmentation policy to device reality instead of just visualizing the network topology. The platform covers all five NERC CIP compliance domains and generates ACLs directly from segmentation rules, which matters when you're auditing brownfield industrial sites where manual segmentation documentation is nonexistent. Skip this if your OT environment is air-gapped or if you need deep forensic visibility into lateral movement after breach; Centrix prioritizes prevention and continuous conformance monitoring over post-incident investigation.
Enterprise and mid-market operators protecting critical infrastructure or classified networks should choose genua Dioden when unidirectional data transfer is a hard requirement, not a nice-to-have; the hardware-enforced diode function eliminates the return-channel attack surface that software solutions leave open. Deployment in air-gapped or SECRET-level environments is routine, and the cyber-diode variant for industrial monitoring means you're not bolting on a separate tool for OT visibility. Skip this if your threat model allows bidirectional communication or if you need the flexibility of software-defined segmentation; Dioden's strength is absolute one-way enforcement, which solves a specific problem decisively.
IT/OT security platform for converged environments with asset visibility
Hardware data diodes enforcing unidirectional data transfer for sensitive networks.
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Common questions about comparing Armis Centrix™ IT/OT Security vs genua Dioden (Data Diodes) for your ot network segmentation needs.
Armis Centrix™ IT/OT Security: IT/OT security platform for converged environments with asset visibility. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Asset visibility and discovery for IT and OT devices, Network segmentation visualization and management, Compliance mapping to NERC, MITRE ATT&CK, ISA/IEC 62443, ISO 27001, NIST SP 800-82..
genua Dioden (Data Diodes): Hardware data diodes enforcing unidirectional data transfer for sensitive networks. built by genua GmbH. Core capabilities include Unidirectional data transfer enforced by hardware (diode function), Security by Design through static diode architecture, Industrial monitoring support (cyber-diode variant)..
Both serve the OT Network Segmentation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Armis Centrix™ IT/OT Security differentiates with Asset visibility and discovery for IT and OT devices, Network segmentation visualization and management, Compliance mapping to NERC, MITRE ATT&CK, ISA/IEC 62443, ISO 27001, NIST SP 800-82. genua Dioden (Data Diodes) differentiates with Unidirectional data transfer enforced by hardware (diode function), Security by Design through static diode architecture, Industrial monitoring support (cyber-diode variant).
Armis Centrix™ IT/OT Security is developed by Armis. genua Dioden (Data Diodes) is developed by genua GmbH. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Armis Centrix™ IT/OT Security and genua Dioden (Data Diodes) serve similar OT Network Segmentation use cases: both are OT Network Segmentation tools, both cover Network Segmentation. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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