Armis Centrix™ IT/OT Security: IT/OT security platform for converged environments with asset visibility. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Asset visibility and discovery for IT and OT devices, Network segmentation visualization and management, Compliance mapping to NERC, MITRE ATT&CK, ISA/IEC 62443, ISO 27001, NIST SP 800-82..

genua Dioden (Data Diodes): Hardware data diodes enforcing unidirectional data transfer for sensitive networks. built by genua GmbH. Core capabilities include Unidirectional data transfer enforced by hardware (diode function), Security by Design through static diode architecture, Industrial monitoring support (cyber-diode variant)..

Both serve the OT Network Segmentation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.