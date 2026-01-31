Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Armis Centrix™ Medical Device Security is a commercial medical device security tool by Armis. Sepio Cyber is a commercial cps protection tool by Sepio Cyber. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best medical device security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Armis Centrix™ Medical Device Security
Mid-market and enterprise healthcare security teams need medical device visibility that doesn't break clinical workflows, and Armis Centrix™ delivers this through agentless discovery and a Clinical Impact Score that prioritizes threats by patient safety risk rather than generic severity. The platform covers the full ID.AM to DE.AE arc (asset discovery through anomaly analysis) and handles the legacy device inventory that most hospitals refuse to upgrade, which is where 80 percent of the actual risk lives. Skip this if your organization runs primarily modern, patchable infrastructure; Centrix is purpose-built for the messy reality of connected anesthesia machines and decades-old imaging systems, not general IT asset management.
Mid-market and enterprise operations teams struggling to inventory unmanaged devices on their network will find real value in Sepio Cyber's agentless discovery and rogue device detection, which catches shadow assets that traditional asset management tools routinely miss. The platform's strength in NIST ID.AM and PR.PS aligns directly with the hardest part of device hygiene: knowing what's actually connected before you can control it. Skip this if your priority is endpoint response or forensics; Sepio is purely about finding and inventorying what you didn't know you had.
Medical device security platform for healthcare asset visibility & protection
Asset risk management platform for discovering & managing rogue/shadow devices.
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Common questions about comparing Armis Centrix™ Medical Device Security vs Sepio Cyber for your medical device security needs.
Armis Centrix™ Medical Device Security: Medical device security platform for healthcare asset visibility & protection. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Complete asset visibility across medical devices and IT/IoT systems, Asset location and patient proximity monitoring, Clinical Impact Score for patient safety prioritization..
Sepio Cyber: Asset risk management platform for discovering & managing rogue/shadow devices. built by Sepio Cyber. Core capabilities include Discovery of known and shadow assets, Rogue device detection and management, Asset risk mitigation for uncontrolled devices..
Both serve the Medical Device Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Armis Centrix™ Medical Device Security differentiates with Complete asset visibility across medical devices and IT/IoT systems, Asset location and patient proximity monitoring, Clinical Impact Score for patient safety prioritization. Sepio Cyber differentiates with Discovery of known and shadow assets, Rogue device detection and management, Asset risk mitigation for uncontrolled devices.
Armis Centrix™ Medical Device Security is developed by Armis. Sepio Cyber is developed by Sepio Cyber. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Armis Centrix™ Medical Device Security and Sepio Cyber serve similar Medical Device Security use cases: both cover IOT Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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