Armis Centrix™ Medical Device Security: Medical device security platform for healthcare asset visibility & protection. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Complete asset visibility across medical devices and IT/IoT systems, Asset location and patient proximity monitoring, Clinical Impact Score for patient safety prioritization..

Sepio Cyber: Asset risk management platform for discovering & managing rogue/shadow devices. built by Sepio Cyber. Core capabilities include Discovery of known and shadow assets, Rogue device detection and management, Asset risk mitigation for uncontrolled devices..

Both serve the Medical Device Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.