Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Armis Centrix™ Medical Device Security is a commercial medical device security tool by Armis. Cylera IoT Security Platform is a commercial iot security tool by Cylera. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best medical device security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Armis Centrix™ Medical Device Security
Mid-market and enterprise healthcare security teams need medical device visibility that doesn't break clinical workflows, and Armis Centrix™ delivers this through agentless discovery and a Clinical Impact Score that prioritizes threats by patient safety risk rather than generic severity. The platform covers the full ID.AM to DE.AE arc (asset discovery through anomaly analysis) and handles the legacy device inventory that most hospitals refuse to upgrade, which is where 80 percent of the actual risk lives. Skip this if your organization runs primarily modern, patchable infrastructure; Centrix is purpose-built for the messy reality of connected anesthesia machines and decades-old imaging systems, not general IT asset management.
Mid-market and enterprise operations teams drowning in unmanaged IoT device sprawl should start here; Cylera IoT Security Platform discovers and classifies devices passively without agent deployment, then generates network segmentation policies automatically instead of forcing you to manually map your OT environment. Its agentless approach covers all five NIST CSF 2.0 asset management and risk assessment functions, which matters because most IoT tools excel at finding devices but fail at actually reducing attack surface. Skip this if your organization needs integrated IT/OT threat response or deep forensic capabilities; Cylera prioritizes discovery and segmentation over investigation tools.
Medical device security platform for healthcare asset visibility & protection
IoT security platform for device discovery, risk profiling, and threat detection
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Common questions about comparing Armis Centrix™ Medical Device Security vs Cylera IoT Security Platform for your medical device security needs.
Armis Centrix™ Medical Device Security: Medical device security platform for healthcare asset visibility & protection. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Complete asset visibility across medical devices and IT/IoT systems, Asset location and patient proximity monitoring, Clinical Impact Score for patient safety prioritization..
Cylera IoT Security Platform: IoT security platform for device discovery, risk profiling, and threat detection. built by Cylera. Core capabilities include Real-time IoT device discovery and classification, Network traffic analysis and monitoring, Passive vulnerability and IOC detection..
Both serve the Medical Device Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Armis Centrix™ Medical Device Security differentiates with Complete asset visibility across medical devices and IT/IoT systems, Asset location and patient proximity monitoring, Clinical Impact Score for patient safety prioritization. Cylera IoT Security Platform differentiates with Real-time IoT device discovery and classification, Network traffic analysis and monitoring, Passive vulnerability and IOC detection.
Armis Centrix™ Medical Device Security is developed by Armis. Cylera IoT Security Platform is developed by Cylera. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Armis Centrix™ Medical Device Security and Cylera IoT Security Platform serve similar Medical Device Security use cases: both cover IOT Security, Healthcare. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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