Armis Centrix™ Medical Device Security: Medical device security platform for healthcare asset visibility & protection. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Complete asset visibility across medical devices and IT/IoT systems, Asset location and patient proximity monitoring, Clinical Impact Score for patient safety prioritization..

Cylera IoT Security Platform: IoT security platform for device discovery, risk profiling, and threat detection. built by Cylera. Core capabilities include Real-time IoT device discovery and classification, Network traffic analysis and monitoring, Passive vulnerability and IOC detection..

Both serve the Medical Device Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.