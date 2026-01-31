Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Armis Centrix™ IT/OT Security is a commercial ot network segmentation tool by Armis. OneLayer Bridge is a commercial iot security tool by OneLayer. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ot network segmentation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market teams running converged IT/OT environments will get the most from Armis Centrix™ IT/OT Security because it actually maps segmentation policy to device reality instead of just visualizing the network topology. The platform covers all five NERC CIP compliance domains and generates ACLs directly from segmentation rules, which matters when you're auditing brownfield industrial sites where manual segmentation documentation is nonexistent. Skip this if your OT environment is air-gapped or if you need deep forensic visibility into lateral movement after breach; Centrix prioritizes prevention and continuous conformance monitoring over post-incident investigation.
Mid-market and enterprise operators of private 5G networks or cellular IoT deployments need OneLayer Bridge because it enforces Zero Trust segmentation at the cellular core layer, not just the edge, where most network segmentation tools stop. The platform covers the full asset lifecycle from device fingerprinting through persistent tracking and policy enforcement via PCF/PCRF integration, addressing NIST ID.AM and PR.AA gaps that generic network segmentation leaves open in cellular environments. Skip this if your cellular infrastructure is brownfield with minimal new deployments; OneLayer's value concentrates in organizations building or substantially upgrading private networks where device classification can happen at enrollment rather than retrofitted onto existing traffic patterns.
IT/OT security platform for converged environments with asset visibility
Security platform for private 5G/LTE and cellular IoT networks
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Common questions about comparing Armis Centrix™ IT/OT Security vs OneLayer Bridge for your ot network segmentation needs.
Armis Centrix™ IT/OT Security: IT/OT security platform for converged environments with asset visibility. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Asset visibility and discovery for IT and OT devices, Network segmentation visualization and management, Compliance mapping to NERC, MITRE ATT&CK, ISA/IEC 62443, ISO 27001, NIST SP 800-82..
OneLayer Bridge: Security platform for private 5G/LTE and cellular IoT networks. built by OneLayer. Core capabilities include Real-time visibility of cellular-connected devices, Device fingerprinting and classification, Zero Trust network segmentation..
Both serve the OT Network Segmentation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Armis Centrix™ IT/OT Security differentiates with Asset visibility and discovery for IT and OT devices, Network segmentation visualization and management, Compliance mapping to NERC, MITRE ATT&CK, ISA/IEC 62443, ISO 27001, NIST SP 800-82. OneLayer Bridge differentiates with Real-time visibility of cellular-connected devices, Device fingerprinting and classification, Zero Trust network segmentation.
Armis Centrix™ IT/OT Security is developed by Armis. OneLayer Bridge is developed by OneLayer. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Armis Centrix™ IT/OT Security and OneLayer Bridge serve similar OT Network Segmentation use cases: both cover Network Segmentation, Visibility. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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