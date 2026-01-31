Armis Centrix™ IT/OT Security: IT/OT security platform for converged environments with asset visibility. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Asset visibility and discovery for IT and OT devices, Network segmentation visualization and management, Compliance mapping to NERC, MITRE ATT&CK, ISA/IEC 62443, ISO 27001, NIST SP 800-82..

OneLayer Bridge: Security platform for private 5G/LTE and cellular IoT networks. built by OneLayer. Core capabilities include Real-time visibility of cellular-connected devices, Device fingerprinting and classification, Zero Trust network segmentation..

Both serve the OT Network Segmentation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.