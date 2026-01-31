Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Armis Centrix™ for VIPR Pro is a commercial exposure management tool by Armis. ZEST Security is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by ZEST Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best exposure management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in vulnerability alerts from disparate scanners will see the fastest ROI from Armis Centrix™ for VIPR Pro because it actually collapses finding duplication and groups fixes by root cause instead of just ranking risk scores. The AI-driven consolidation cuts alert volume hard while the end-to-end remediation workflows with ownership assignment force accountability downstream, a gap most exposure management tools leave unfilled. Skip this if your team wants a lightweight cloud-only scanner or needs forensic-grade incident analysis; Centrix™ is built for organizations that have detection figured out but remediation workflows that leak.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in cloud misconfigurations will get immediate value from ZEST Security because it generates actual remediation code instead of just flagging problems. The platform covers four NIST CSF 2.0 functions,asset management through incident mitigation,which means you're addressing the full exposure lifecycle from discovery to fix. Skip this if your team lacks DevOps bandwidth to act on recommendations; ZEST's strength is closing the gap between what security finds and what engineering can actually deploy, which only matters if engineering exists to deploy it.
AI-powered vuln mgmt platform for prioritization & remediation workflows
Agentic cloud exposure management platform with AI-driven remediation.
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Common questions about comparing Armis Centrix™ for VIPR Pro vs ZEST Security for your exposure management needs.
Armis Centrix™ for VIPR Pro: AI-powered vuln mgmt platform for prioritization & remediation workflows. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Consolidation of security findings from multiple detection tools, AI-powered risk prioritization and assessment, Grouping of alerts by common fix to reduce volume..
ZEST Security: Agentic cloud exposure management platform with AI-driven remediation. built by ZEST Security. Core capabilities include AI-generated remediation fixes including Terraform code for cloud misconfigurations, Cloud vulnerability detection and remediation, Attack path identification and resolution..
Both serve the Exposure Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Armis Centrix™ for VIPR Pro differentiates with Consolidation of security findings from multiple detection tools, AI-powered risk prioritization and assessment, Grouping of alerts by common fix to reduce volume. ZEST Security differentiates with AI-generated remediation fixes including Terraform code for cloud misconfigurations, Cloud vulnerability detection and remediation, Attack path identification and resolution.
Armis Centrix™ for VIPR Pro is developed by Armis. ZEST Security is developed by ZEST Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Armis Centrix™ for VIPR Pro and ZEST Security serve similar Exposure Management use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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