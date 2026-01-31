Armis Centrix™ for VIPR Pro: AI-powered vuln mgmt platform for prioritization & remediation workflows. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Consolidation of security findings from multiple detection tools, AI-powered risk prioritization and assessment, Grouping of alerts by common fix to reduce volume..

ZEST Security: Agentic cloud exposure management platform with AI-driven remediation. built by ZEST Security. Core capabilities include AI-generated remediation fixes including Terraform code for cloud misconfigurations, Cloud vulnerability detection and remediation, Attack path identification and resolution..

Both serve the Exposure Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.