Short answer

Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in disconnected vulnerability and asset data will get immediate value from Astelia AI-Native Exposure Management Platform because it actually models network reachability instead of just listing CVEs in isolation. The platform's attack path visualization and agentic AI-driven correlation across network topology, runtime context, and compensating controls maps directly to NIST ID.RA and ID.AM, giving you the asset risk picture your current tools pretend to deliver. Skip this if your organization lacks network visibility as a baseline; garbage topology data means garbage remediation guidance, and Astelia won't fix that upstream problem. Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in cloud misconfigurations will get immediate value from ZEST Security because it generates actual remediation code instead of just flagging problems. The platform covers four NIST CSF 2.0 functions,asset management through incident mitigation,which means you're addressing the full exposure lifecycle from discovery to fix. Skip this if your team lacks DevOps bandwidth to act on recommendations; ZEST's strength is closing the gap between what security finds and what engineering can actually deploy, which only matters if engineering exists to deploy it.