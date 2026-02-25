Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Astelia AI-Native Exposure Management Platform is a commercial exposure management tool by Astelia. ZEST Security is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by ZEST Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best exposure management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in disconnected vulnerability and asset data will get immediate value from Astelia AI-Native Exposure Management Platform because it actually models network reachability instead of just listing CVEs in isolation. The platform's attack path visualization and agentic AI-driven correlation across network topology, runtime context, and compensating controls maps directly to NIST ID.RA and ID.AM, giving you the asset risk picture your current tools pretend to deliver. Skip this if your organization lacks network visibility as a baseline; garbage topology data means garbage remediation guidance, and Astelia won't fix that upstream problem. Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in cloud misconfigurations will get immediate value from ZEST Security because it generates actual remediation code instead of just flagging problems. The platform covers four NIST CSF 2.0 functions,asset management through incident mitigation,which means you're addressing the full exposure lifecycle from discovery to fix. Skip this if your team lacks DevOps bandwidth to act on recommendations; ZEST's strength is closing the gap between what security finds and what engineering can actually deploy, which only matters if engineering exists to deploy it.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Astelia AI-Native Exposure Management Platform
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in disconnected vulnerability and asset data will get immediate value from Astelia AI-Native Exposure Management Platform because it actually models network reachability instead of just listing CVEs in isolation. The platform's attack path visualization and agentic AI-driven correlation across network topology, runtime context, and compensating controls maps directly to NIST ID.RA and ID.AM, giving you the asset risk picture your current tools pretend to deliver. Skip this if your organization lacks network visibility as a baseline; garbage topology data means garbage remediation guidance, and Astelia won't fix that upstream problem.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in cloud misconfigurations will get immediate value from ZEST Security because it generates actual remediation code instead of just flagging problems. The platform covers four NIST CSF 2.0 functions,asset management through incident mitigation,which means you're addressing the full exposure lifecycle from discovery to fix. Skip this if your team lacks DevOps bandwidth to act on recommendations; ZEST's strength is closing the gap between what security finds and what engineering can actually deploy, which only matters if engineering exists to deploy it.
AI-native platform for exposure mgmt via network topology & reachability analysis.
Agentic cloud exposure management platform with AI-driven remediation.
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Common questions about comparing Astelia AI-Native Exposure Management Platform vs ZEST Security for your exposure management needs.
Astelia AI-Native Exposure Management Platform: AI-native platform for exposure mgmt via network topology & reachability analysis. built by Astelia. Core capabilities include Reachability analysis, Attack path visualization, Multiple remediation and mitigation plans..
ZEST Security: Agentic cloud exposure management platform with AI-driven remediation. built by ZEST Security. Core capabilities include AI-generated remediation fixes including Terraform code for cloud misconfigurations, Cloud vulnerability detection and remediation, Attack path identification and resolution..
Both serve the Exposure Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Astelia AI-Native Exposure Management Platform differentiates with Reachability analysis, Attack path visualization, Multiple remediation and mitigation plans. ZEST Security differentiates with AI-generated remediation fixes including Terraform code for cloud misconfigurations, Cloud vulnerability detection and remediation, Attack path identification and resolution.
Astelia AI-Native Exposure Management Platform is developed by Astelia. ZEST Security is developed by ZEST Security. The vendor behind a product decides its roadmap, support, and longevity, so check each company's profile before you commit.
Astelia AI-Native Exposure Management Platform and ZEST Security serve similar Exposure Management use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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