Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Armis Centrix™ for VIPR Pro is a commercial exposure management tool by Armis. Zafran Threat Exposure Management Platform is a commercial exposure management tool by Zafran. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best exposure management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in vulnerability alerts from disparate scanners will see the fastest ROI from Armis Centrix™ for VIPR Pro because it actually collapses finding duplication and groups fixes by root cause instead of just ranking risk scores. The AI-driven consolidation cuts alert volume hard while the end-to-end remediation workflows with ownership assignment force accountability downstream, a gap most exposure management tools leave unfilled. Skip this if your team wants a lightweight cloud-only scanner or needs forensic-grade incident analysis; Centrix™ is built for organizations that have detection figured out but remediation workflows that leak.
Zafran Threat Exposure Management Platform
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in vulnerability noise from multiple scanners will get immediate value from Zafran Threat Exposure Management Platform because it actually normalizes and correlates findings across your existing tools instead of forcing rip-and-replace. The agentless discovery across hybrid cloud combined with contextual risk scoring based on runtime presence means you stop treating all 10,000 vulnerabilities as equally urgent. Skip this if your team has already invested heavily in a vulnerability management platform with strong deduplication and compensating control mapping; Zafran's real strength is salvaging signal from fragmented tool deployments, not replacing a mature single pane of glass.
AI-powered vuln mgmt platform for prioritization & remediation workflows
Platform for continuous vuln discovery, risk assessment, and remediation
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Common questions about comparing Armis Centrix™ for VIPR Pro vs Zafran Threat Exposure Management Platform for your exposure management needs.
Armis Centrix™ for VIPR Pro: AI-powered vuln mgmt platform for prioritization & remediation workflows. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Consolidation of security findings from multiple detection tools, AI-powered risk prioritization and assessment, Grouping of alerts by common fix to reduce volume..
Zafran Threat Exposure Management Platform: Platform for continuous vuln discovery, risk assessment, and remediation. built by Zafran. Core capabilities include Continuous agentless vulnerability discovery across hybrid cloud environments, API-based aggregation of vulnerability scanner findings, Vulnerability normalization, de-duplication, and asset correlation..
Both serve the Exposure Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Armis Centrix™ for VIPR Pro differentiates with Consolidation of security findings from multiple detection tools, AI-powered risk prioritization and assessment, Grouping of alerts by common fix to reduce volume. Zafran Threat Exposure Management Platform differentiates with Continuous agentless vulnerability discovery across hybrid cloud environments, API-based aggregation of vulnerability scanner findings, Vulnerability normalization, de-duplication, and asset correlation.
Armis Centrix™ for VIPR Pro is developed by Armis. Zafran Threat Exposure Management Platform is developed by Zafran. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Armis Centrix™ for VIPR Pro and Zafran Threat Exposure Management Platform serve similar Exposure Management use cases: both are Exposure Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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