Armis Centrix™ for VIPR Pro: AI-powered vuln mgmt platform for prioritization & remediation workflows. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Consolidation of security findings from multiple detection tools, AI-powered risk prioritization and assessment, Grouping of alerts by common fix to reduce volume..

Zafran Threat Exposure Management Platform: Platform for continuous vuln discovery, risk assessment, and remediation. built by Zafran. Core capabilities include Continuous agentless vulnerability discovery across hybrid cloud environments, API-based aggregation of vulnerability scanner findings, Vulnerability normalization, de-duplication, and asset correlation..

Both serve the Exposure Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.