Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Astelia AI-Native Exposure Management Platform is a commercial exposure management tool by Astelia. Zafran Threat Exposure Management Platform is a commercial exposure management tool by Zafran. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best exposure management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Astelia AI-Native Exposure Management Platform
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in disconnected vulnerability and asset data will get immediate value from Astelia AI-Native Exposure Management Platform because it actually models network reachability instead of just listing CVEs in isolation. The platform's attack path visualization and agentic AI-driven correlation across network topology, runtime context, and compensating controls maps directly to NIST ID.RA and ID.AM, giving you the asset risk picture your current tools pretend to deliver. Skip this if your organization lacks network visibility as a baseline; garbage topology data means garbage remediation guidance, and Astelia won't fix that upstream problem.
Zafran Threat Exposure Management Platform
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in vulnerability noise from multiple scanners will get immediate value from Zafran Threat Exposure Management Platform because it actually normalizes and correlates findings across your existing tools instead of forcing rip-and-replace. The agentless discovery across hybrid cloud combined with contextual risk scoring based on runtime presence means you stop treating all 10,000 vulnerabilities as equally urgent. Skip this if your team has already invested heavily in a vulnerability management platform with strong deduplication and compensating control mapping; Zafran's real strength is salvaging signal from fragmented tool deployments, not replacing a mature single pane of glass.
AI-native platform for exposure mgmt via network topology & reachability analysis.
Platform for continuous vuln discovery, risk assessment, and remediation
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Common questions about comparing Astelia AI-Native Exposure Management Platform vs Zafran Threat Exposure Management Platform for your exposure management needs.
Astelia AI-Native Exposure Management Platform: AI-native platform for exposure mgmt via network topology & reachability analysis. built by Astelia. Core capabilities include Reachability analysis, Attack path visualization, Multiple remediation and mitigation plans..
Zafran Threat Exposure Management Platform: Platform for continuous vuln discovery, risk assessment, and remediation. built by Zafran. Core capabilities include Continuous agentless vulnerability discovery across hybrid cloud environments, API-based aggregation of vulnerability scanner findings, Vulnerability normalization, de-duplication, and asset correlation..
Both serve the Exposure Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Astelia AI-Native Exposure Management Platform differentiates with Reachability analysis, Attack path visualization, Multiple remediation and mitigation plans. Zafran Threat Exposure Management Platform differentiates with Continuous agentless vulnerability discovery across hybrid cloud environments, API-based aggregation of vulnerability scanner findings, Vulnerability normalization, de-duplication, and asset correlation.
Astelia AI-Native Exposure Management Platform is developed by Astelia. Zafran Threat Exposure Management Platform is developed by Zafran. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Astelia AI-Native Exposure Management Platform and Zafran Threat Exposure Management Platform serve similar Exposure Management use cases: both are Exposure Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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