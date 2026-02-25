Astelia AI-Native Exposure Management Platform: AI-native platform for exposure mgmt via network topology & reachability analysis. built by Astelia. Core capabilities include Reachability analysis, Attack path visualization, Multiple remediation and mitigation plans..

Zafran Threat Exposure Management Platform: Platform for continuous vuln discovery, risk assessment, and remediation. built by Zafran. Core capabilities include Continuous agentless vulnerability discovery across hybrid cloud environments, API-based aggregation of vulnerability scanner findings, Vulnerability normalization, de-duplication, and asset correlation..

Both serve the Exposure Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.