Armis Centrix™ for VIPR Pro: AI-powered vuln mgmt platform for prioritization & remediation workflows. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Consolidation of security findings from multiple detection tools, AI-powered risk prioritization and assessment, Grouping of alerts by common fix to reduce volume..

ThreatDown Vulnerability Assessment: Endpoint vulnerability scanning and assessment for businesses and MSPs. built by ThreatDown by Malwarebytes. Core capabilities include Continuous vulnerability scanning across endpoints, Full-feature vulnerability scanning, Vulnerability prioritization..

Both serve the Exposure Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.