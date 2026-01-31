Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Armis Centrix™ for VIPR Pro is a commercial exposure management tool by Armis. ThreatDown Vulnerability Assessment is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by ThreatDown by Malwarebytes. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best exposure management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in vulnerability alerts from disparate scanners will see the fastest ROI from Armis Centrix™ for VIPR Pro because it actually collapses finding duplication and groups fixes by root cause instead of just ranking risk scores. The AI-driven consolidation cuts alert volume hard while the end-to-end remediation workflows with ownership assignment force accountability downstream, a gap most exposure management tools leave unfilled. Skip this if your team wants a lightweight cloud-only scanner or needs forensic-grade incident analysis; Centrix™ is built for organizations that have detection figured out but remediation workflows that leak.
ThreatDown Vulnerability Assessment
SMBs and MSPs managing sprawling endpoint fleets will see immediate value in ThreatDown Vulnerability Assessment because its centralized dashboard actually works across multiple client environments without forcing you into separate consoles or clunky API workflows. The tool covers four core NIST CSF 2.0 functions,risk assessment, asset management, continuous monitoring, and platform security,which means you're not blind to what's running or what's broken. Skip this if your organization needs vulnerability correlation with threat intelligence or deep integration into a larger XDR stack; ThreatDown stays focused on endpoint scanning and prioritization, not incident response orchestration.
AI-powered vuln mgmt platform for prioritization & remediation workflows
Endpoint vulnerability scanning and assessment for businesses and MSPs
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Common questions about comparing Armis Centrix™ for VIPR Pro vs ThreatDown Vulnerability Assessment for your exposure management needs.
Armis Centrix™ for VIPR Pro: AI-powered vuln mgmt platform for prioritization & remediation workflows. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Consolidation of security findings from multiple detection tools, AI-powered risk prioritization and assessment, Grouping of alerts by common fix to reduce volume..
ThreatDown Vulnerability Assessment: Endpoint vulnerability scanning and assessment for businesses and MSPs. built by ThreatDown by Malwarebytes. Core capabilities include Continuous vulnerability scanning across endpoints, Full-feature vulnerability scanning, Vulnerability prioritization..
Both serve the Exposure Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Armis Centrix™ for VIPR Pro differentiates with Consolidation of security findings from multiple detection tools, AI-powered risk prioritization and assessment, Grouping of alerts by common fix to reduce volume. ThreatDown Vulnerability Assessment differentiates with Continuous vulnerability scanning across endpoints, Full-feature vulnerability scanning, Vulnerability prioritization.
Armis Centrix™ for VIPR Pro is developed by Armis. ThreatDown Vulnerability Assessment is developed by ThreatDown by Malwarebytes. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Armis Centrix™ for VIPR Pro and ThreatDown Vulnerability Assessment serve similar Exposure Management use cases: both cover Vulnerability Prioritization. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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