Armis Centrix™ for VIPR Pro: AI-powered vuln mgmt platform for prioritization & remediation workflows. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Consolidation of security findings from multiple detection tools, AI-powered risk prioritization and assessment, Grouping of alerts by common fix to reduce volume..

Qualys TruConfirm: Automated exposure validation tool that identifies exploitable vulnerabilities. built by Qualys. Core capabilities include Automated exposure validation, Exploitability verification, Integration with Enterprise TruRisk Platform..

Both serve the Exposure Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.