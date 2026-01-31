Armis Centrix™ for VIPR Pro: AI-powered vuln mgmt platform for prioritization & remediation workflows. built by Armis. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Consolidation of security findings from multiple detection tools, AI-powered risk prioritization and assessment, Grouping of alerts by common fix to reduce volume..

Backline: AI agent platform automating vuln interpretation, prioritization, fixing & validation. built by Backline. Core capabilities include AI-based vulnerability interpretation and risk assessment across multiple scanners, Remediation prioritization based on risk and SLA requirements, Automated fix path design..

Both serve the Exposure Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.