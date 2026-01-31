Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Armis Centrix™ for Asset Management and Security is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Armis. Opscompass IT Asset Inventory is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Opscompass. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Armis Centrix™ for Asset Management and Security
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with fragmented IT, OT, and IoT environments will get the most from Armis Centrix because it actually discovers and classifies devices that your existing CMDB misses, then feeds those findings into compliance workflows mapped to NIST, CIS, and NIS2. The platform scores across all five NIST CSF 2.0 domains, but its real strength is continuous monitoring and anomaly detection that catches undocumented assets before they become attack vectors. Pass on this if you're looking for incident response automation or SOAR integration; Centrix is pure visibility and hygiene, not remediation orchestration.
SMBs and mid-market teams drowning in multi-cloud sprawl need Opscompass IT Asset Inventory because it actually maps asset relationships across on-premises and cloud environments in real time instead of delivering stale spreadsheets. The tool covers NIST ID.AM and ID.RA, the foundational asset and risk assessment functions that most inventory tools treat as an afterthought. Skip this if you're an enterprise expecting turnkey integrations with your existing ITSM platform; Opscompass is lean and operates best when you're willing to own the data hygiene.
Asset visibility and security platform for IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices
IT asset inventory tool for multi-cloud and on-premises environments
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Common questions about comparing Armis Centrix™ for Asset Management and Security vs Opscompass IT Asset Inventory for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
Armis Centrix™ for Asset Management and Security: Asset visibility and security platform for IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Asset discovery and classification across IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices, CMDB enrichment with real-time asset inventory, Attack surface monitoring with continuous visibility..
Opscompass IT Asset Inventory: IT asset inventory tool for multi-cloud and on-premises environments. built by Opscompass. Core capabilities include Real-time asset discovery across cloud and on-premises environments, Dynamic asset metadata with configuration details and relationships, Automated custom tagging for asset enrichment..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Armis Centrix™ for Asset Management and Security differentiates with Asset discovery and classification across IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices, CMDB enrichment with real-time asset inventory, Attack surface monitoring with continuous visibility. Opscompass IT Asset Inventory differentiates with Real-time asset discovery across cloud and on-premises environments, Dynamic asset metadata with configuration details and relationships, Automated custom tagging for asset enrichment.
Armis Centrix™ for Asset Management and Security is developed by Armis. Opscompass IT Asset Inventory is developed by Opscompass. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Armis Centrix™ for Asset Management and Security and Opscompass IT Asset Inventory serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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