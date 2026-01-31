Armis Centrix™ for Asset Management and Security: Asset visibility and security platform for IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Asset discovery and classification across IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices, CMDB enrichment with real-time asset inventory, Attack surface monitoring with continuous visibility..

Opscompass IT Asset Inventory: IT asset inventory tool for multi-cloud and on-premises environments. built by Opscompass. Core capabilities include Real-time asset discovery across cloud and on-premises environments, Dynamic asset metadata with configuration details and relationships, Automated custom tagging for asset enrichment..

Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.