Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Armis Centrix™ for Asset Management and Security is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Armis. OctoXLabs CAASM is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by OctoXLabs. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Armis Centrix™ for Asset Management and Security
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with fragmented IT, OT, and IoT environments will get the most from Armis Centrix because it actually discovers and classifies devices that your existing CMDB misses, then feeds those findings into compliance workflows mapped to NIST, CIS, and NIS2. The platform scores across all five NIST CSF 2.0 domains, but its real strength is continuous monitoring and anomaly detection that catches undocumented assets before they become attack vectors. Pass on this if you're looking for incident response automation or SOAR integration; Centrix is pure visibility and hygiene, not remediation orchestration.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unmanaged assets across hybrid infrastructure will see immediate value in OctoXLabs CAASM for its agentless discovery that actually finds non-standard applications and IoT devices most tools ignore. The 350+ API integrations mean you can plug this into existing stacks without rip-and-replace, and the centralized inventory across Active Directory, cloud platforms, and endpoint tools cuts the manual reconciliation work significantly. Skip this if you need deep vulnerability context beyond aggregating data from upstream scanners; OctoXLabs is an inventory and triage engine, not a replacement for Qualys or Tenable as your primary assessment tool.
Asset visibility and security platform for IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices
CAASM platform for asset discovery, vulnerability mgmt, and inventory tracking
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Common questions about comparing Armis Centrix™ for Asset Management and Security vs OctoXLabs CAASM for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
Armis Centrix™ for Asset Management and Security: Asset visibility and security platform for IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Asset discovery and classification across IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices, CMDB enrichment with real-time asset inventory, Attack surface monitoring with continuous visibility..
OctoXLabs CAASM: CAASM platform for asset discovery, vulnerability mgmt, and inventory tracking. built by OctoXLabs. Core capabilities include Agentless asset discovery across servers, clients, cloud, and IoT devices, Application inventory tracking for third-party software, License management with usage tracking and renewal monitoring..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Armis Centrix™ for Asset Management and Security differentiates with Asset discovery and classification across IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices, CMDB enrichment with real-time asset inventory, Attack surface monitoring with continuous visibility. OctoXLabs CAASM differentiates with Agentless asset discovery across servers, clients, cloud, and IoT devices, Application inventory tracking for third-party software, License management with usage tracking and renewal monitoring.
Armis Centrix™ for Asset Management and Security is developed by Armis. OctoXLabs CAASM is developed by OctoXLabs. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Armis Centrix™ for Asset Management and Security and OctoXLabs CAASM serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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