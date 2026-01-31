Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Armis Centrix™ for Asset Management and Security is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Armis. ConnectSecure Device, App & Network Discovery is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by ConnectSecure. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Armis Centrix™ for Asset Management and Security
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with fragmented IT, OT, and IoT environments will get the most from Armis Centrix because it actually discovers and classifies devices that your existing CMDB misses, then feeds those findings into compliance workflows mapped to NIST, CIS, and NIS2. The platform scores across all five NIST CSF 2.0 domains, but its real strength is continuous monitoring and anomaly detection that catches undocumented assets before they become attack vectors. Pass on this if you're looking for incident response automation or SOAR integration; Centrix is pure visibility and hygiene, not remediation orchestration.
ConnectSecure Device, App & Network Discovery
MSPs managing sprawling client networks will get the most from ConnectSecure Device, App & Network Discovery because its multi-client management and network probe technology actually surface shadow IT and rogue devices that agent-free discovery typically misses. The platform covers three critical NIST CSF 2.0 functions,asset management, risk assessment, and supply chain visibility,which means you're building real visibility into what you're actually protecting. Skip this if you need vulnerability remediation workflows or threat response automation; ConnectSecure stops at inventory and flagging, leaving the remediation heavy lifting to your ticketing system.
Asset visibility and security platform for IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices
Network discovery platform for MSPs to identify devices, apps & networks
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Armis Centrix™ for Asset Management and Security vs ConnectSecure Device, App & Network Discovery for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
Armis Centrix™ for Asset Management and Security: Asset visibility and security platform for IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Asset discovery and classification across IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices, CMDB enrichment with real-time asset inventory, Attack surface monitoring with continuous visibility..
ConnectSecure Device, App & Network Discovery: Network discovery platform for MSPs to identify devices, apps & networks. built by ConnectSecure. Core capabilities include Network discovery probe technology for IP-based asset identification, Active Directory and Entra ID integration for user and computer discovery, Network-based and agent-based scanning with device fingerprinting..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Armis Centrix™ for Asset Management and Security differentiates with Asset discovery and classification across IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices, CMDB enrichment with real-time asset inventory, Attack surface monitoring with continuous visibility. ConnectSecure Device, App & Network Discovery differentiates with Network discovery probe technology for IP-based asset identification, Active Directory and Entra ID integration for user and computer discovery, Network-based and agent-based scanning with device fingerprinting.
Armis Centrix™ for Asset Management and Security is developed by Armis. ConnectSecure Device, App & Network Discovery is developed by ConnectSecure. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Armis Centrix™ for Asset Management and Security and ConnectSecure Device, App & Network Discovery serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox